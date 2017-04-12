Outta Here: Arbet Homers Twice in Wins

News Release

Charleston, WV - The West Virginia Power salvaged the final game of the 2017 opening homestand with an 8-4 victory over the Asheville Tourists. Two home runs from Trae Arbet led the Power to their first victory of the season on Wednesday night.

James Marvel took to the hill for his second start in a West Virginia uniform. Jose Gomez got the scoring started in the first for Asheville as the shortstop came home on a Colton Welker single to right. Although the Tourists put four runners on base in the opening frame, they scored just the one run.

The Power made the first of their two comebacks in the second. Trae Arbet would launch his first home run of the season, a solo shot, off Asheville starter Erick Julio. With a 1-1 ball game, the two teams traded turns scoring in the third.

Two runs were plated by the Tourists against Marvel. Gomez would score for a second time while Welker made another mark touching home on an Arbet error. Only one of the runs scored in the frame were charged as earned against starrer Marvel. The score was 3-1 Asheville.

West Virginia broke through in the bottom of the third and never looked back. After Kevin Mahala set the tone with a leadoff double, then Carlos Munoz drove him in with the first of his two singles on the night. With two on, Arbet strolled to the plate and did more damage. With a homer already recorded, Arbet laced another homer over the left field wall. Arbet ended his night 2 for 3 with two homers, a walk, four RBI, and three runs scored. West Virginia held a 5-3 lead after three.

A few insurance runs later, the Power cruised to their first victory of the year by a final of 8-4. Julio (1-1) was handed his first loss on the year while Matt Eckelman (1-1) was given his first win. West Virginia heads out on the road for their first road trip of the year to take on the Lexington Legends. Oddy Nunez will face off with Lexington's Gerson Garabito to open the series on Thursday. All the action can be heard on the Power baseball network.

