Outman Named Player of the Week

August 21, 2018 - Pioneer League (PL) - Ogden Raptors News Release





OGDEN, UT - Ogden Raptors outfielder James Outman has been named the Pioneer League's Player of the Week for August 13-19, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

Outman went 9-for-18 (a .500 average) over five games with two doubles, a triple, four runs and four stolen bases during the week.

"Really cool to see Outman get Player of the Week," said Raptors manager Jeremy Rodriguez. "He's worked really hard from where he started, starting his season I think he struggled a little bit going 0-for-23. But with the type of person he is, he kept working and didn't change. That's something everyone in the locker room recognized from him.

"For him to get this success and recognition is huge, and I think it's going to be huge for his confidence. Everyone here is really excited for him."

Outman had at least one hit in each of the five games in which he played during the week, and was a bright spot in the series against Billings, going 7-for-11. He capped off the week with a 3-for-5 day Sunday to help the Raptors avoid a sweep at the hands of the Mustangs.

As late as August 2, Outman's batting average was under .200. Now he is hitting .261 with seven home runs and 23 RBI for the campaign. He has also stolen 10 bases in 12 attempts and scored 38 runs in 42 games.

Outman is the second Raptors player to earn a Pioneer League honor this season, after Niko Hulsizer's Player of the Week nod for July 23-29.

The Raptors continue their second-to-last regular season home series by taking on the Great Falls Voyagers Tuesday through Thursday nights at Lindquist Field. The final four home games before the playoffs are August 29 through September 1, with Idaho Falls and Grand Junction both visiting for two games. All remaining home games will start at 6:30 PM.

