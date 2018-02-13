Ouellette Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release





ESTERO, FL - Martin Ouellette of the Florida Everblades has been selected as the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of Feb. 5-11. It is the second time this season, and the third time in his career, that he has received the weekly honor.

Ouellette went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .975 in three appearances last week.

The 26-year-old turned aside 29 shots in a 3-1 win at Orlando on Wednesday, stopped all 19 shots he faced in a 4-0 victory against Allen on Friday and made 22 saves in 4-1 win over the Americans on Saturday.

A native of Saint-Hippolyte, Quebec, Ouellette has seen action 26 games with the Everblades this season and is tied for second in the league with 20 wins, is tied for third with a 2.13 goals-against average and is tied for eighth with a .918 save percentage.

Under contract to Charlotte of the American Hockey League, Ouellette has appeared in 118 career ECHL games with Florida and Reading posting an overall record of 69-37-9 with seven shutouts, a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913. He has also played in 21 career AHL games with Lehigh?Valley, where he is 11-5-0 with two shutouts, a 2.30 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Ouellette played four seasons at the University of Maine, where he appeared in 82 career games and went 28-33-14 with seven shutouts, a 2.52 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

The Everblades open up a three-game road trip that opens up this Friday night at Tulsa. Game time is set for 8:00 p.m. eastern time.

