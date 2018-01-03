Ouellette Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

News Release

ESTERO, FL - The Florida Everblades are pleased to announced that Martin Ouellette has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 27-31. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

The 26-year-old went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.51 a goals-against average and a save percentage of .964 in two appearances last week.

Ouellette stopped all 18 shots he faced in a 4-0 win at Atlanta on Wednesday and made 13 saves in a 7-1 victory over Orlando on Saturday.

A native of Saint-Hippolyte, Quebec, Ouellette has seen action in 16 games with the Everblades this season, and leads the ECHL with a 1.93 goals-against average, is third with a .927 save percentage and is tied for third with 13 wins.

Under contract to Charlotte of the AmericanâHockey League, Ouellette has appeared in 108 career ECHL games withâFlorida and Reading posting an overall record of 62-35-8 with six shutouts, a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. He has also played in 21 career AHL games with LehighâValley, where he is 11-5-0 with two shutouts, a 2.30 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Ouellette played four seasons at the University of Maine, where he appeared in 82 career games and went 28-33-14 with seven shutouts.

The Everblades return to action tonight when they play host to the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:30 p.m. at Germain Arena. It's another $2 Wednesday, as fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, beer and wine in the concourse! College students receive a $ 5 ticket with valid college ID.

Upcoming Home Games

Friday, January 12, vs. Jacksonville, 7:30 p.m. Faith & Family Night! For every Friday night game this season, kids eat free in the Breakaway Sports Pub with the purchase of an adult entree!

Ticket Information

Purchase Single Game Tickets at the Florida Community Bank Box Office located at Germain Arena

2017-18 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! Flexible partial plans are available. These packages will best fit your schedule and budget!

SPECIAL OFFER! Purchase a new ticket package for the 2017-18 season and receive a $20 gift card to Ford's Garage!

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available. For more information on group tickets, call 239-948-7825, or stop by the Everblades offices at Germain Arena Monday thru Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

