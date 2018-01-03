Ouellette Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades
News Release
ESTERO, FL - The Florida Everblades are pleased to announced that Martin Ouellette has been named the CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 27-31. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.
The 26-year-old went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.51 a goals-against average and a save percentage of .964 in two appearances last week.
Ouellette stopped all 18 shots he faced in a 4-0 win at Atlanta on Wednesday and made 13 saves in a 7-1 victory over Orlando on Saturday.
A native of Saint-Hippolyte, Quebec, Ouellette has seen action in 16 games with the Everblades this season, and leads the ECHL with a 1.93 goals-against average, is third with a .927 save percentage and is tied for third with 13 wins.
Under contract to Charlotte of the AmericanâHockey League, Ouellette has appeared in 108 career ECHL games withâFlorida and Reading posting an overall record of 62-35-8 with six shutouts, a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914. He has also played in 21 career AHL games with LehighâValley, where he is 11-5-0 with two shutouts, a 2.30 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage.
Prior to turning pro, Ouellette played four seasons at the University of Maine, where he appeared in 82 career games and went 28-33-14 with seven shutouts.
