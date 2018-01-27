News Release

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have finalized a deal to send second baseman Josh Allen to the St. Paul Saints of the American Association, ending a four-year stay in Evansville. In return, the Otters received catcher Michael Rizzitello and a player to be named later from the Saints.

"As tough as it is to trade Josh, we realize it's the best thing for him as a player," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "He had nothing left to prove in the Frontier League and will now take on the challenge of the American Association. "He will be playing for a great manager in George Tsamis in one of the finest ballparks in independent baseball after Bosse Field."

Allen, a Fort Meade, Fla. native, leaves the franchise as the all-time leader in triples (19), stolen bases (76) and hit by pitches (51). He is second in several other career statistical categories; including games played (347), at bats (1,222), hits (374), doubles (70), RBIs (171), runs (261) and total bases (596). Allen is third in career home runs and walks with 38 and 191, respectively. His best season in Evansville came in 2016, when he set a single-season franchise record with a .354 batting average in earning the FL Most Valuable Player award. He also set the season record for doubles that year, finishing with 34.

"We wish Josh the best and will always remember his toughness, his timely hits and his stellar defense," McCauley said. "His records will last for a long time."

With Allen, Evansville made the playoffs three times and won the 2016 Frontier League title.

A Frontier League All-Star selection in 2014, 2016 and 2017, Allen joined the Otters in 2014 after playing collegiately at the University of West Florida.

