Otters to Welcome Radio/TV Personality Sam Alex on Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters announced radio/TV personality and "Taste of Country Nights" host Sam Alex will do a live remote broadcast from Bosse Field as part of Friday's game.

Alex is best known as host of the nationally syndicated country music radio show ?"Taste of Country Nights," which broadcasts live from Nashville weeknights from 7 p.m. to midnight on over 100 radio stations nationwide, including 99.5 WKDQ & 92.5 WBKR.

Alex is an ACM Awards "National On-Air Personality of the Year" nominee, has appeared as himself on ABC TV's "Nashville," and has interviewed every A-List country star on his radio show, including Garth Brooks, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert and more.

Friday's game is also Star Wars Night presented by The Arc of Evansville. The series opener against the River City Rascals is slated for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch with gates opening an hour before gametime.

Fan-favorite characters will be in attendance and fans are encouraged to wear Star Wars costumes and apparel. There will be free admission for anyone who attends in costume. The Otters will have a giveaway for the best dressed fan of the night.

The Otters will be wearing special-themed jerseys for Star Wars Night, and following the game, there will be a game-worn jersey auction with proceeds benefitting The ARC of Evansville.

The Otters are looking forward to having fans join the affordable, family fun this season at historic Bosse Field.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Season tickets, group outing packages, and single game tickets are on sale now for the 2018 season.

Tickets can be purchased online at evansvilleotters.com, by calling 812-435-8686, or at the Bosse Field box office.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

