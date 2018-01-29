Otters to Host Tryout March 17

News Release

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters will host a Frontier League preseason tryout Saturday March 17 at Bosse Field.

This workout serves as an open tryout for players who are seeking an opportunity to sign a professional contract for the 2018 season. Only the first 100 players to sign up will be accepted.

The event allows each player to showcase their skills in front of Frontier League managers and coaches. The Otters, Joliet Slammers and Arizona Diamondbacks will have coaches and scouts in attendance.

Registration fee for each player is $75 and players can register online at ondeckbaseballlafayette.com.

Tryouts start at 9 a.m. and last through 6 p.m. Position players can check in from 8:30 a.m. through 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to noon (all times CT).

Players from outside the area can find discounted lodging at Comfort Inn and Suites by using the code "otterstryout." For more details about the hotel discount, call 812-423-5818.

The rain date will be March 18 and if there is inclement weather both days, the tryout will be moved to an indoor facility.

The Otters will also have a tryout in Allentown, Pa. Saturday March 31 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at ECTB Stadium at Bicentennial Park.

That tryout is $100 per player and you can also register for that event at ondeckbaseballlafayette.com.

The rain date for that tryout will be April 1 and if there is inclement weather both days, the tryout will be moved to an indoor facility.

The Frontier League is a professional, independent baseball organization located in the Midwestern United States. The league formed in 1993 and is the oldest active independent league.

To be eligible to play in the Frontier League, you must have completed your eligibility in college and may not have attained 27 years of age prior to Jan. 1, 2018.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Group packages and season tickets are now on sale.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

