Otters Sign Fidanza, Rizzitello After Trades

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters signed catchers John Fidanza and Michael Rizzitello after acquiring both in separate trades.

Fidanza comes to Evansville after playing for the Washington Wild Things from 2015-17. In return, the Wild Things will receive a player to be named later.

In 77 games with Washington, Fidanza hit .211 with six doubles and 19 RBIs. His best season with the Wild Things came last year when he hit .245, collected 27 hits and scored 11 runs.

A Prospect, Ky. native, Fidanza was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 23rd round of the 2014 MLB Amateur Draft.

Rizzitello was acquired by Evansville in the trade that sent Josh Allen to the St. Paul Saints of the American Association.

Last season, Rizzitello played for the San Rafael Pacifics of the Pacific Association, where he won the Rookie of the Year award after hitting .280 and collecting 40 RBIs in 65 games. He also finished with 15 doubles and 12 stolen bases.

"He'll be looking to compete for a starting job behind the plate," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "He is coming off a stellar year in the Pacific Association."

