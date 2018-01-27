Otters launching "103 Years of Smiles" fan contest

News Release

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are launching the "103 Years of Smiles" contest to encourage fans to share their happiest experiences at Bosse Field.

The fan contest celebrates the countdown of 103 days left until the Evansville Otters home opener and the 103rd anniversary of historic Bosse Field this upcoming season.

For the contest, fans are encouraged to share pictures, videos, and stories about their happiest memories with the Evansville Otters and/or Bosse Field.

Each submission from fans will enter them into a drawing for the ultimate VIP Experience, which will include: chauffeur service to and from the game, early entry to watch batting practice, an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the stadium, 4 VIP field box seats, and $50 in "Otterbucks".

"My favorite thing about this job is being part of the rich history that is 'Bosse Field'. It has such deep roots in our community," said Evansville Otters Director of Marketing Elspeth Urbina. "Any time I mention that I work for the Otters, I'm almost always met with a story that connects someone to the Otters or to Bosse Field. I'm excited to give the community a chance to share their stories with us!"

Submissions can be emailed to Elspeth Urbina at eurbina@evansvilleotters.com, or mailed to Bosse Field, Attn: Elspeth Urbina, 23 Don Mattingly Way, Evansville, IN 47711. Deadline for submissions is February 28th.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

