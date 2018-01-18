Otters hosting call-out event on Friday for host family program

News Release

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters are hosting a call-out event for the host family program this Friday, January 19th at the Evansville Thunderbolts hockey game.

The event is for individuals interested in learning more about the Evansville Otters host family program and potentially becoming a host family to an Otters player for the 2018 season.

The informational session will begin at 6:15 p.m. at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville on Friday. Refreshments will be provided along with the opportunity to find out more information.

The event will precede the Evansville Thunderbolts game at 7:15 p.m. against the Birmingham Bulls. Tickets to the game will be provided.

Reservations are required by the end of Thursday, January 18th. Those interested can request more information by contacting Elspeth Urbina at 812-435-8686.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Group packages and season tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

