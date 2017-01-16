Otters Expand Sales Staff and Finalize 2017 Front Office

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Fresh off a Frontier League championship in 2016, the Evansville Otters have finalized the team's front office staff for the 2017 season at Bosse Field.

The staff will have an expanded sales workforce compared to recent seasons and three new hires are from the area.

Josh "Hack" Wilson (Rockport, Ind. native) will serve as the Director of Group Sales. Wilson comes to Evansville from the Gwinnett Braves, where he managed nearly 300 accounts and generated $220,000 in sales and over $50,000 in new business.

The Indiana University graduate has also worked for the Pawtucket Red Sox and Norfolk Tides.

Clint Thrasher (Henderson, Ky. native) will be an Account Executive for the Otters. Thrasher is a Harding University graduate and previously worked for Martin-Wilbourn Partners LLC in Little Rock, Ark.

There, Thrasher assisted with client relations and proofed copy, proposals, and other marketing materials.

Lucas Corley (Floyds Knobs, Ind. native) is another Account Executive for the Otters and will also serve as the team's radio broadcaster on WUEV broadcasts, teaming up with Bill McKeon.

Corley, an Indiana University graduate, has previous radio experience working at WIUX, WOCC, and WNAS. He also worked as a broadcaster on Big Ten Network Student U broadcasts while at IU.

Wilson, Thrasher, and Corley will work alongside Megan Thompson, who returns for her second season as an Account Executive for the Otters.

Joel Padfield has a new title as Vice President, Sales and Jake Riffert will return as Director of Operations.

Celia Langford is also returning as the Office Manager and will now be in charge of Community Relations for the team.

Nanette Bittner returns for her second season at Bosse Field as the Finance Manager.

Zane Clodfelter will have an expanded role in his seventh season with the team, serving as Communications Manager in addition to having public address duties at Bosse Field.

The Evansville Otters are the 2016 Frontier League champions. Group packages and season tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686 .

