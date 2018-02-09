Otters Announce More Additions to Front Office Staff

February 9, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Evansville Otters News Release





EVANSVILLE, Ind. - After unveiling early additions to the 2018 front office staff, the Evansville Otters continue to welcome new members to the club's front office.

The Otters announced the hiring of Zoe Urbina and Chris Gunn for the 2018 season.

Urbina will be an Account Executive for the Otters. Urbina is an Evansville native, graduating from North High School, and will be aiding the sales staff this season.

Urbina will be entering her third season overall with the Otters after working as a member of the game day staff during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.

Urbina is excited to come back to the family experience and camaraderie among fans at Bosse Field.

Gunn will serve as the Food Service Manager at Bosse Field. Gunn is a catering and event chef from San Francisco, California.

Gunn began his culinary career cooking for fine dining restaurants in Napa and Sonoma Valleys before making the transition to catering specialty events, parties, and weddings. He also has previous experience working with the Oakland Athletics and Oakland Raiders organizations.

Gunn's main focuses are guest satisfaction, food quality, and speed of service.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions. Group packages and season tickets are now on sale. For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Frontier League Stories from February 9, 2018

Otters Announce More Additions to Front Office Staff - Evansville Otters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.