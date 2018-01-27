Otters Announce Additions and Promotions to Front

News Release

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - Coming off a second consecutive postseason appearance in 2017, the Evansville Otters have announced additions and promotions to the team's front office staff for the 2018 season at Bosse Field.

Keith Millikan will serve as an Account Executive for the Otters. Millikan joins the organization after interning with the Cincinnati Reds in 2017.

Millikan, a University of Cincinnati graduate, also has over eight years of experience in the automotive industry.

The Otters welcome back Elspeth Urbina to the front office staff in 2018. Urbina moves back to Evansville for her seventh season overall with the Otters as the Director of Marketing and Community Relations.

Urbina, a North High School graduate, started as a high school promotional intern in 2010 at Bosse Field.

Earning promotions for the Otters are John Rumble, Preston Leinenbach, and Rhonda Trail. Rumble, beginning his second season with the Otters, has been named Assistant Director of Operations and Finance Manager. A graduate of Vincennes University, Rumble will assist ballpark operations so fans can have the best game day experience.

Leinenbach is entering his second season with the club as the Director of Communications, managing the Otters Digital Network and WUEV broadcasts. Leinenbach will also work alongside Elspeth Urbina and Zane Clodfelter in updating the team's social media accounts and website.

Leinenbach, a University of Evansville graduate, has also worked as a broadcaster for Evansville Athletics on WUEV and the Valley on ESPN3.

Trail has been promoted to HR and Gift Shop Manager after working for the Otters for several seasons. Trail most recently received her Master's Degree from the University of Evansville and has worked six years for VenuWorks of Evansville as an HR Coordinator and Accounting Assistant at Evansville's Ford Center.

Josh Hack Wilson returns for a second season with the Evansville Otters. After serving as the Director of Group Sales in 2017, Wilson has a new title as Assistant General Manager.

Jeff Roos, who served as Box Office Manager in 2017, has been named Director of Operations heading into his second season with the Otters and will work alongside Rumble.

John Stanley will return as President and Joel Padfield returns as Vice President, Sales for his 13th season with the Otters.

Zane Clodfelter, who is entering his eighth season with the Otters, also returns as Media Relations Manager in addition to serving as the Public Address Announcer at Bosse Field.

Sally Gries is starting her eighth season with the Evansville Otters as the Host Family Coordinator. Gries works with volunteer families interested in hosting a baseball player for the duration of the season and coordinates with team management assigning players and families.

