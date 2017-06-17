Ottawa\\"s Unbeaten Run Snapped in Rochester

News Release

OTTAWA,ON - Despite and dominant second half performance in their first-ever meeting with the Rochester Rhinos, Fury FC fell 1-0 at Capelli Sport Stadium on a first-half goal from defender Ryan Felix.

Ottawa saw its unbeaten run halted at four games, while the Rhinos extended their undefeated run to eight games. It was the first time since May 13th that Fury FC was held scoreless which was their last loss in USL action.

The game started slowly for both sides who came in with seemingly similar game plans and neither side was willing to relinquish time and space in the midfield. The first real scoring chance of the game came on a corner for the Rhinos in the 19th minute and Bob Lilley's side took advantage of it.

After a nicely curled cross from Kenardo Forbes, centre-back Ryan Felix jumped over everyone and connected with a perfect header, beating Callum Irving top-corner for his first of the season, giving his side a 1-0 lead.

Ottawa's best opportunity of the first half came in the 39th minute when Jamar Dixon sprung Sito Seoane on the left side, but his left-footed shot just missed the goal. The Rochester Rhinos held to their 1-0 lead after 45 minutes.

The second half was all Ottawa Fury FC. After a lot of pressure and a couple of blocked shots, head coach Paul Dalglish made a double substitution bringing in Tucker Hume and Carl Haworth - who made his first appearance in 2017 after missing the first 11 games of the season due to an ankle injury. The two players made an immediate impact.

In the 70th minute, Haworth almost got his first goal of the year but the ball ended up hitting the crossbar and stayed out after some great work from both Hume and Ryan Williams to create the scoring chance.

Five minutes later Tucker Hume was sprung on a breakaway by Jamar Dixon, but despite a great first touch to round the keeper and slot it home, he was ruled offside.

In the final 15 minutes of the game, Williams had a pair of well-placed free kicks, but both times the ball just missed the frame. Despite some sustained pressure, Ottawa was unable to net an equalizer and fell 1-0 on the road - its first road loss since April 8 against Tampa Bay.

Fury FC also enjoyed some hometown support with supporters making the cross-border trek to support their Fury.

Fury FC will now quickly shift focus as the club is coming back to TD Place Tuesday morning to host Orlando City B in Ottawa's first-ever School Day Game. Tickets for all Fury FC home matches are available at OttawaFuryFC.com, by calling 613.232.6767 X1 or in person at The Box Office at TD Place.

Post-game comments

Fury FC GM and Head Coach, Paul Dalglish:

"I think in the first half we were outcompeted and it was the first time this season that it happened. This team is built on fight and spirit and it wasn't there in the first half, maybe with our recent success we became a little bit too complaisant."

"But, when we managed to get the guys at halftime, and get refocused and reorganized I thought we were fantastic in the second half. We have to take the positives from the second half; the disallowed goal and the shot that hit the bar. We will have to play like that for 90 minutes if we want to be successful in this league. "

Match Report

Starting XI:

Ottawa Fury FC (3-4-3): Irving; Obasi, Venter, McEleney; Campbell, Rozeboom, Dixon, Edward (Bruna 78'); Sito (Haworth 59'), Dos Santos (Hume 59'), Williams

Rochester Rhinos (4-1-4-1): Gomez; Kamdem, Farrell, Felix, Dover; Fall; Brown (James 64'), Forbes (Madison 86'), Garzi, Deffreger (Tergou 67'); Graf

