Ottawa Senators Acquire Forward Tommy Wingels from San J

January 24, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





OTTAWA - Ottawa Senators (@Senators) general manager Pierre Dorion announced today that the club has acquired forward Tommy Wingels from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Buddy Robinson, Zack Stortini and Ottawa's seventh-round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft. As part of the transaction, San Jose will retain 30 per cent of Wingels' salary commitment.

Wingels, 28, has scored five goals and earned three assists, while recording 15 penalty minutes over 37 games with the Sharks this season. The 6-0, 200-pound native of Evanston, Ill., has recorded 51 goals and 122 points in 337 National Hockey League games, all of which have occurred with San Jose.

The Sharks' sixth-round choice (177th overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft, Wingels has also played in 45 career playoff games, including 22 during San Jose's run to the Stanley Cup Final last season.

Robinson, 25, has scored seven goals and registered 12 points in 33 American Hockey League games with Binghamton this season. He was held scoreless over four games with Ottawa after being recalled to the club in early December. Stortini, 31, has scored two goals and registered three points while recording 20 penalty minutes in 22 games with the B-Sens this season.

Wingels is expected to travel to Ottawa to join the team on Wednesday.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com Engage with the Senators on Twitter: @Senators Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.