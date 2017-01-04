Ottawa Champions

January 4, 2017 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release

The Ottawa Champions have re-signed 2016 Can-Am League Pitcher of the Year Austin Chrismon to a contract for the 2017 season.

The 24-year-old Newport News, VA native was an All-Star in 2016, going 8-4 on the season and leading the league with a 2.39 ERA, 135.1 innings pitched, and three complete games.=

