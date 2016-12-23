OT Woes Continue for Rivermen in 2-1 Loss to ThunderBolts

Evansville, IN - The Peoria Rivermen and Evansville Thunderbolts battled through regulation tied 1-1 before the Thunderbolts took a 2-1 overtime victory over the Rivermen in Evansville Friday night. The loss, Peoria's first in three games at the Ford Center, drops the Rivermen to 10-4-6 on the season, including 2-6 in games decided in overtime, before a pair of games with the Mississippi RiverKings at Carver Arena next weekend.

The teams played through the first period without score before the Thunderbolts broke through on the power play near the midway point of the second. With Rivermen defenseman Rich Ledy serving a bench minor for having too many men on the ice, Thunderbolts winger Dave Williams corralled a rebound in the left circle and put it past Peoria goaltender Tyler Parks for a 1-0 lead.

The Rivermen evened the score with both teams skating at full strength in the period's final minute. With the puck in the left corner of the Evansville zone, Peoria forward Michael Colantone's pass went up the wall to teammate Alec Hagaman. The Dunlap, Illinois native took COlantone's pass, spun, and fired past Evansville goaltender Tanner Milliron for a 1-1 tie through 2 periods.

The third period was played without score before the Thunderbolts took in in the extra time. Evansville forward Brad Cuzner carried the puck into the Peoria zone, crossed the center, and shot the puck past the outstretched stick of Rivermen defender Dave Pszenyczny and over the shoulder of Parks for the 2-1 victory.

Parks stopped 31 of 33 shots faced in goal to take the overtime loss for the Rivermen. The defeat is Parks' first since December 9 at home against Knoxville, and his first overtime loss since December 1 at Huntsville in a game he entered in relief.

Notes: Rivermen winger Cody Dion had a seven-game point streak snapped...Hagaman's goal is his first since December 1 at Huntsville...The Rivermen are 2-7 in games decided after regulation this season...The Rivermen remain without a regulation loss on the road, currently sitting at 6-0-5 away from Carver Arena...The Rivermen return to action at home next Friday, December 30th when they host the first of two games against the Mississippi RiverKings at 7:05 p.m...The Rivermen will be giving away Stocking Caps to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Unity Point Health Peoria...It will also be Chicago Blackhawks night, with an appearance Chicago mascot Tommy Hawk...The broadcast of the game can be heard, starting with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m on http://mixlr.com/peoria-rivermen/

