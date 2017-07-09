Oswalt Burns Yard Goats

News Release

Binghamton, NY- One night after pounding out 14 hits and scoring six runs, the Hartford Yard Goats managed just six hits, as they were shut out by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 3-0, Saturday night at NYSEG Stadium. The Yard Goats, who have hit into the fewest double plays in the Eastern League, hit into two that crushed rallies.

Binghamton took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. With runners at the corners, Champ Stuart scored on a fielder's choice grounder to second by Kevin Kaczmarski. David Thompson's two-run double to the gap in right center off of starter Ryan Castellani, upped the Rumble Ponies lead to 3-0 in the sixth inning.

Castellani pitched six innings for the Yard Goats, giving up three runs, two earned, on eight hits, one walk and five strike outs. It was his third straight quality start.

The Yard Goats had their chances to score against mid-season All Star selection Corey Oswalt, who struck out six and scattered four hits. In the second inning, with runners at first and third, Castellani fouled out down the right field line to LJ Mazzilli, who threw out Anthony Phillips at the plate. In the fifth inning, with runners at first and second, Drew Weeks bounced into a third to first double play.

Phillips led the Hartford attack with a double and single. Stuart, Thompson and Matt Oberste each had two hits for the Mets' affiliate.

The final game before the All Star break and the finale of the three game series is Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Righthander Yency Almonte will pitch for the Yard Goats against righthander Marcos Molina for the Rumble Ponies. The game can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP and on iHeart Radio.

