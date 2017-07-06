Oswaldo Arcia Leads Aces Past Rainiers

News Release

RENO, NV. - The night after falling 12-4 to the Tacoma Rainiers, the Reno Aces offense powered past Tacoma Wednesday night 6-3. Triple-A All-Star Oswaldo Arcia led the way going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI - his 77th RBI of the season. Defensively, D-backs number one prospect Anthony Banda tossed six innings of three-run baseball and allowed just four hits while striking out five. The win moves Banda to 7-4 on the season with a 4.69 ERA.

Tacoma got into the scoring column in the top of the first inning. Leonys Martin doubled to left field setting the table for D.J. Peterson. Peterson blasted a RBI triple off the center field wall to score Martin and give Tacoma a one-run lead. All-Star Daniel Vogelbach plated Peterson with a fielder's choice to extend the lead.

Reno would respond in the bottom of the second. Zach Borenstein, who entered tonight 8-for-10 in his last three games, homered over the Coors Light Party Zone in deep right field on a 3-2 curveball from Tacoma Starter Rob Whalen. Whalen moved to 0-7 on the season with tonight's loss.

Tacoma would tack on a run to their 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning. Tyler O'Neil hit his third home run in two nights, this one of the solo variety. The Aces responded with an offensive outburst in the bottom half. Reno would score four runs on four hits to take a 5-3 lead. Catcher Ronnie Freeman got the inning started with a one-out opposite-field single to right field. Triple-A All-Star Ildemaro Vargas followed suit with a single of his own before Jack Reinheimer drove in Freeman with a RBI double. With two on and one out, Oswaldo Arcia hit his 20th home run of the season to cap off the four-run inning.

Reno would add a run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Christian Walker led off with his 24th double of the season. Socrates Brito plated Walker with a perfectly placed bloop over Zach Shank at third base. Jimmie Sherfy entered the game with a 6-3 in the top of the ninth and set the Rainiers down in order to record his 11th save of the season.

With the win, Reno moves to 52-34 and five games up on the Fresno Grizzlies in the division standings. They will conclude the three-game series tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.


