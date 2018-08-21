Osprey and Rockies Split Doubleheader

MISSOULA, MT - The Grand Junction Rockies, down to their last strike, squeaked home the tying run with a bases loaded walk and then won 6-4 in extra innings to avoid a sweep from the Osprey Tuesday night at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Missoula's Zack Shannon hit his league leading 12th homerun and Zac Almond hit his 10th to provide just enough scoring to help the Osprey get within one out of the doubleheader sweep.

Missoula got great starting pitching in the twin bill as Edgar Martinez and Wilfry Cruz each threw 5 innings without giving up an earned run. With the split, Missoula remains just 3 games behind the first place Billings Mustangs in the Pioneer League North Division race.

In game 1, Grand Junction scored an unearned run in the top of the 1st to take an early 1-0 lead. The score remained that way as both starters, Edgar Martinez for Missoula and Ryan Rolison for Grand Junction, settled in nicely. Rolison, the Colorado Rockies 1st round pick in this year's draft, was especially dominant with 3 hitless innings before having to leave the game due to pitch count. The Osprey remained hitless until Shannon led off the home half of the 5th inning with a homerun, his league leading 12th , to left field to tie the game at 1-1. Osprey LF Kristian Robinson followed Shannon with an infield single and then sped around the bases on 3B Eddie Hernandez' double in the left center gap. Osprey reliever Blake Workman came on in relief of Martinez in the 6th and pitched the final two innings of scoreless ball to preserve the 2-1 win. Martinez earned his 4th win of the year while Workman got his 2nd save.

In game 2, Almond got the Osprey on the board early with a solo homerun in the 1st for a 1-0 lead. In the 4th , Missoula added to that total as Almond and Shannon starred again. Almond and Shannon produced back to back doubles to make it 2-0 Osprey. Grand Junction got a run back in the top of the 5th as they finally got to Osprey starter Wilfry Cruz, but needed an Osprey error to make it happen. With Missoula up 2-1, Osprey Manager Mike Benjamin went to his closer Bryan Menendez in the 6th . In the 6th , he stranded runners on 2nd and 3rd with less than one out and then got into trouble again in the 7th as the Rockies loaded the bases with two outs. Down to their last strike, Rockies LF Zach Hall drew a walk to tie the game and send it to extra innings. The Rockies then exploded in the 8th for 4 runs to make it 6-2. Missoula tried to rally in the bottom of the 8th , but fell short despite an RBI double by SS Blaze Alexander and RBI single by Almond.

The Osprey and Rockies continue their four game series on Wednesday Night at Ogren Park Allegiance Field. Game time is 7:05. Tickets are on sale now at the MSO Hub in downtown Missoula or by visiting the Osprey at www.missoulaosprey.com.

