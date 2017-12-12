Osipov Returns to Wolves

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Saturday that rookie defenseman Dmitry Osipov has been recalled from loan to the Quad City Mallards (ECHL).

The 21-year-old Osipov made his professional debut with the Wolves on Oct. 21 against the Tucson Roadrunners and finished the contest with a +1 plus/minus rating. Almost over one month ago, Osipov was loaned to Quad City. Osipov was held scoreless through 13 games with Quad City and logged a -10 plus/minus rating, 12 penalty minutes and 19 shots on goal.

Following participation in the Vegas Golden Knights\' inaugural training camp, the Moscow native signed a standard player\'s contract with the Wolves on Sept. 24.

Osipov will be available when the Wolves face the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday at Allstate Arena as the club hosts its third annual Star Wars Night.

