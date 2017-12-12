December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves
News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Saturday that rookie defenseman Dmitry Osipov has been recalled from loan to the Quad City Mallards (ECHL).
The 21-year-old Osipov made his professional debut with the Wolves on Oct. 21 against the Tucson Roadrunners and finished the contest with a +1 plus/minus rating. Almost over one month ago, Osipov was loaned to Quad City. Osipov was held scoreless through 13 games with Quad City and logged a -10 plus/minus rating, 12 penalty minutes and 19 shots on goal.
Following participation in the Vegas Golden Knights\' inaugural training camp, the Moscow native signed a standard player\'s contract with the Wolves on Sept. 24.
Osipov will be available when the Wolves face the Grand Rapids Griffins Saturday at Allstate Arena as the club hosts its third annual Star Wars Night.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 12, 2017
- Kings Prospect Austin Wagner Medically Cleared and Assigned to Reign - Ontario Reign
- D Adam Comrie, D Nick Luukko Signed to PTOs - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hogs Duel with Texas on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Rockford IceHogs
- Syracuse Crunch Announce Player Moves - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Jamie McBain - Syracuse Crunch
- Osipov Returns to Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- D Mark Alt Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Condors Take Shootout over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Thrilling Last-Minute Goals See Gulls Sneak Away from Reign with 3-2 Decision - Ontario Reign
- POSTGAME NOTES & QUOTES: December 1, 2017, San Diego 3 at Ontario 2 - San Diego Gulls
- HEAT GAME RECAP: Third Period Comeback Earns Heat Point in Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Hinostroza Strikes in OT as Hogs Drop Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Iowa Rallies to Defeat San Antonio 5-3 - San Antonio Rampage
- Iowa Tops Rampage 5-3 - Iowa Wild
- Stars Tie Game Late, Upend Griffins in Shootout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Game Recap | Amerks Come up Short in Shootout Loss to Wolf Pack - Rochester Americans
- Sound Tigers 7, Comets 6 (OT) - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Crunch Edge Rocket, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Wolves Rally Falls Short - Chicago Wolves
- RECAP: Wilson's Heatfelt Hat Trick Helps Pens Earn 5-4 OT Win - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Rochester Americans 4 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Earn Point in OT Loss - Milwaukee Admirals
- POW Phantoms Down Rival Hershey 7-2 on Superhero Night - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- GAME RECAP: Foegele Nets Hat Trick in 4-1 Triumph - Charlotte Checkers
- Comets Drop High Scoring Thriller to Bridgeport - Utica Comets
- Gordie Howe Hat-Trick from Fitzgerald Leads P-Bruins over Devils - Providence Bruins
- Berube Recalled by Hawks, Delia Reassigned to Hogs - Rockford IceHogs