Osipov Returns to Chicago

MOLINE, Ill. - Defenseman Dmitry Osipov has been recalled from loan to the Quad City Mallards by the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves, the Mallards announced.

Osipov, a 21-year old rookie, played 13 games without recording a point after being loaned to the Mallards by the Wolves on November 1. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Russian played once for the Wolves earlier this season. He made his professional debut for Chicago in an October 21 game against the Tucson Roadrunners. Osipov spent four seasons in the major junior Western Hockey League before turning pro. A Moscow native, Osipov played for the Vancouver Giants for three and a half years before being traded to the Brandon Wheat Kings midway through last season. He scored two goals and collected 12 assists for 14 points and piled up 82 penalty minutes in 73 games last year. He produced 11 points (one goal and ten assists) in 42 games with Vancouver and recorded three points (one goal and two assists) in 31 games with Brandon.

Osipov totaled eight goals, 33 assists and 41 points along with 297 penalty minutes in 270 career WHL games.

