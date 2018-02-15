Osipov Rejoins Mallards

MOLINE, Ill. - Defenseman Dmitry Osipov has been loaned to the Quad City Mallards by the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves, the Mallards announced today.

Osipov, a 21-year old rookie, has picked up one assist and turned in a plus/minus rating of plus-five in nine games with the Wolves this season. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Russian joins the Mallards for a second time after playing 13 games in the Quad Cities earlier in the campaign without recording a point.

Osipov spent four seasons in the major junior Western Hockey League before turning professional. A Moscow native, Osipov played for the Vancouver Giants for three and a half years before being traded to the Brandon Wheat Kings midway through last season. He scored two goals and collected 12 assists for 14 points and piled up 82 penalty minutes in 73 games last year. He produced 11 points (one goal and ten assists) in 42 games with Vancouver and recorded three points (one goal and two assists) in 31 games with Brandon.

Osipov totaled eight goals, 33 assists and 41 points along with 297 penalty minutes in 270 career WHL games.

The Mallards next play at home tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. against the Wings. The Mallards have partnered with Doland Jewelers to host a wedding on ice for a third year in a row during the first intermission of that game. Tomorrow will also see 97X welcome fans to $2 Beer/$2 Dog Night. Fans can enjoy discounted beverages and hot dogs during every Mallards Friday home game. In addition, tomorrow is MetroLINK College Night. The Mallards have once again partnered with Metro to provide transit service between Augustana College and downtown Moline during Friday home games. As part of Metro's unlimited ride program, Augustana riders can use their Augustana ID as their fare.

Tickets for tomorrow night's contest and all Mallards regular season home games are now on sale at the TaxSlayer Center box office, Ticketmaster toll free charge-by-phone (1-800-745-3000) and ticketmaster.com. The box office is open weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

