Osipov Loaned to Quad City
February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday that defenseman Dmitry Osipov has been returned on loan to the ECHL's Quad City Mallards.
This season, the 21-year-old rookie has skated in nine games for the Wolves. He made his professional debut on Oct. 21 against the Tucson Roadrunners and collected his first pro point - an assist - on Dec. 6 against the San Diego Gulls.
On Nov. 1, the Moscow native was loaned to Quad City for the first time this season. He was held scoreless through 13 games with Quad City and logged a -10 plus/minus rating, 12 penalty minutes and 19 shots on goal.
Following participation in the Vegas Golden Knights' inaugural training camp, the Moscow native signed a standard player's contract with the Wolves on Sept. 24.
The Wolves look to earn their 13th consecutive home win when they host the Cleveland Monsters on Thursday, Feb. 15, at Allstate Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. and the game will stream on AHLLive.com. For complete game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2018
- Duke Added to Wolves Roster - Chicago Wolves
- Berube Recalled by Blackhawks, Glass Assigned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Admirals to Give out Ben Franklin Bobbleheads on Saturday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender Adam Vay, Reassigns Goaltender Steve Michalek - Iowa Wild
- Stars Announce 10th Anniversary Ticket Packages for 2018-19 Season - Texas Stars
- Tiffels and Wydo Join Wilkes-Barre/Scranton - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch Recall Forward Shane Conacher from Adirondack Thunder - Syracuse Crunch
- Allstate Arena and Chicago Wolves Name Lyft Official Rideshare Partner - Chicago Wolves
- 7 Former Phantoms Participating in 2018 Winter Olympics - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Jets Assign Brendan Lemieux to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Osipov Loaned to Quad City - Chicago Wolves
- Dallas Stars Announce Contract Extensions for AHL Coaching Staff - Texas Stars
- Checkers' Annual Pink in the Rink Event Is Saturday - Charlotte Checkers
- Phantoms Announce 2018 Development Hockey Camp - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Present Jerseys to Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Gulls Wallop Bakerfield for Seventh Win in a Row - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Score Three Unanswered, Top Tucson 4-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Fall in San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.