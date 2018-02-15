Osipov Loaned to Quad City

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Thursday that defenseman Dmitry Osipov has been returned on loan to the ECHL's Quad City Mallards.

This season, the 21-year-old rookie has skated in nine games for the Wolves. He made his professional debut on Oct. 21 against the Tucson Roadrunners and collected his first pro point - an assist - on Dec. 6 against the San Diego Gulls.

On Nov. 1, the Moscow native was loaned to Quad City for the first time this season. He was held scoreless through 13 games with Quad City and logged a -10 plus/minus rating, 12 penalty minutes and 19 shots on goal.

Following participation in the Vegas Golden Knights' inaugural training camp, the Moscow native signed a standard player's contract with the Wolves on Sept. 24.

The Wolves look to earn their 13th consecutive home win when they host the Cleveland Monsters on Thursday, Feb. 15, at Allstate Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. and the game will stream on AHLLive.com. For complete game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

