OSC Special Edition Makes Debut January 13th, 2017

by Rachael

January 13, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS)





One of the biggest moments in soccer is upon us. The 2017 MLS SuperDraft airs January 13th, 2017 and OurSports Central's latest arm will be providing complete coverage.

OSC Special Edition will be making it debut this Friday. The all-inclusive, event-reporting site will be featuring some of sports most prominent happenings throughout the year. Its inaugural launch happens January 13th as we cover the MLS 2017 SuperDraft. With help from our affiliates Fanatics.com and Infinity Sports and Entertainment, we'll have a live draft tracker, player highlights, team coverage and more.

OSC Special Edition will also give you a sneak peak at OurSports Central's new look that will be rolling out soon. Improved functionality, new logo, & fresh theme are among some of the enhancements to come.