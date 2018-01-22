News Release

The Solar Bears (17-17-5-1) return to action against the Florida Everblades (29-6-1-2) in another Wawa Sunshine Cup Series battle. The Solar Bears are 1-4-2-0 against Florida this season.

Thanks to the point earned in last night\'s game, Orlando is back in playoff positioning, occupying the fourth seed in the South Division, just three points back of third-place Atlanta. The Solar Bears will face the Gladiators twice over the next two upcoming weekends.

Chris Crane\'s two goals in last night\'s match against the Everblades pushed the forward to five points (3g-2a) in four games against Florida this season. A third of Crane\'s offensive production has come against Orlando\'s in-state rival this season.

After failing to convert during a three-game stretch from Jan. 6-12, the Solar Bears man advantage unit has been effective over the last two games, in which the team has gone 3-for-11 (27.3%).

MILESTONES: Nolan Valleau - 1 point from 50 career pro points (12g-37a) Kale Kerbashian - 2 points from 250 career pro points (91g-157a).

AFFILIATE NOTES: The Toronto Marlies (30-11-0-0) blanked the Binghamton Devils 3-0 last night and look for a weekend sweep of their games this afternoon as they square off against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers at 5 p.m. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs (26-17-5-0) rallied from a two-goal deficit to stun the Ottawa Senators 4-3 on the road last night, and head home to host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears are back in action on Friday, Jan. 26 when they face the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.

About the Orlando Solar Bears: The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL\'s Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith\'s Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

