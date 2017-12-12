News Release

Â The Solar Bears (7-9-3-0) visit the South Carolina Stingrays (10-3-2-1) for the first time this season, after already picking up a pair of wins over the Stingrays at home over the Thanksgiving weekend. Getting points against South Carolina will be especially valuable tonight for Orlando, as the Stingrays have three games in hand on the Solar Bears and sit six points ahead in third place in the South Division.

Orlando worked effectively against South Carolina last weekend, limiting the Stingrays to their lowest shot totals in the second and third period on Nov. 25 and 26, respectively. Of note was the third-period performance by Orlando last Sunday, in which the Solar Bears only allowed two shots on goal in the final period. Forward Jean Dupuy carries a four-game point streak (3g-4a) into tonight\'s game that began during last weekend\'s series against South Carolina. In two games against the Stingrays, Dupuy has recorded three goals and an assist, including a game-winning tally.

Defenseman Nolan Valleau continued to add to his totals on Friday night against Greenville, picking up an assist for the fifth consecutive game.

STREAKS: Cal Heeter - 4-game win streak (4-0-0). Nolan Valleau - 5-game assist streak (5a). Jean Dupuy - 4-game point streak (3g-4a).

AFFILIATE NOTES:Â The Toronto Marlies (17-5-0-0) play their second game in less than 24 hours this afternoon as they battle the Hartford Wolf Pack at 4 p.m. after picking up a 3-1 win at Belleville last night. The Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-1-0) travel to Vancouver for a battle against the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

About the Orlando Solar Bears: The Orlando Solar Bears are in their sixth season of operation in the ECHL, the premier "AA" hockey league in North America, and are the proud affiliate of the NHL\'s Toronto Maple Leafs and the AHL\'s Toronto Marlies. The Solar Bears are owned and operated by the Orlando Magic and the DeVos Family, and play at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, the 2012 Street and Smith\'s Sports Business Journal Sports Facility of the Year.

