Orlando Solar Bears at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

News Release

The Solar Bears (6-9-3-0) take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 11-6-2-0) for the first time since Nov. 19, a thrilling 7-6 comeback win in which Orlando scored four third-period goals. The Solar Bears are 4-1-1-0 in their last six games, while Greenville is coming off a 5-4 shootout win over Florida on Thursday night.

LUCKY NUMBER 7: Forwards Max Novak and Joshua Winquist and defenseman Nolan Valleau are tied for the team scoring lead against Greenville, each with seven points through four games.

SOLAR BEARS CAN FEAST ON GREENVILLE PK: The Solar Bears can benefit tonight from a Swamp Rabbits penalty kill that has struggled on home ice this season. Through nine games at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville has surrendered 16 goals on 49 chances while playing shorthanded, for a league-low penalty kill rate of 67.3%.

BOOTLAND AND ZIMMERMAN EXPECTED TO MAKE SEASON DEBUT: The Solar Bears will receive an injection of experience, grit and leadership into their lineup tonight, as forward Darryl Bootland and defenseman Sean Zimmerman are expected to be activated from injured reserve. Both players underwent offseason surgery after leading the Colorado Eagles to a four-game sweep of South Carolina Stingrays in the Kelly Cup Finals, and the pair have a combined 1,525 games of pro hockey under their belts.

BASARA RELEASED: Orlando also released forward Marcus Basara on Thursday. Basara recorded one assist and 13 penalty minutes in four games with Orlando after being claimed off waivers from Jacksonville.

STREAKS:

Cal Heeter - 4-game win streak (4-0-0)

Nolan Valleau - 4-game assist streak (4a)

Jean Dupuy - 3-game point streak (3g-3a)

Winquist - 2-game point streak (1g-1a)

AFFILIATE NOTES: After falling 3-1 to the Syracuse Crunch, the Toronto Marlies (16-5-0-0) look to build a new win streak when they take on the Belleville Senators tonight. The Toronto Maple Leafs (17-9-1-0) picked up a 6-4 win at Edmonton and face the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

