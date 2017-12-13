Orlando Solar Bears at Cincinnati Cyclones

News Release

The Solar Bears (8-10-3-0) play their first of two games this week against the Cincinnati Cyclones (12-6-1-0), who are coming off a 3-2 loss at Brampton on Sunday that ended a five-game winning streak. This is the first meeting between the clubs since Nov. 21, 2015 - despite being in the same division during the 2016-17 season, Orlando did not face Cincinnati at all last season. The Solar Bears are a lifetime 7-3-0-1 against the Cyclones, and 4-1-0-1 against Cincinnati on the road.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE: Orlando\'s power play has converted on 18 of 113 chances (15.9%), and can take advantage of a Cinccinati penalty kill group that sits dead last in the ECHL with a 73.8% penalty kill rate.

SHUTTING DOWN CINCY DUO KEY: Orlando will want to contain the high-flying play of Cincinnati\'s leading goal-scorer, Justin Danforth. The rookie is in the midst of a six-game goal streak (6g) dating back to Nov. 22. The Solar Bears will also look to shut down the playmaking abilities of Cyclones center Shawn O\'Donnell, who leads Cincinnati with 24 points (9g-15a) and is tied for fifth in league scoring. While the pair of Danforth and O\'Donnell is certainly formidable, the Cyclones offense is top-heavy, as the team ranks 20th out of 27 teams, averaging only 2.89 goals per game.

CAMPAGNA ROUNDING INTO FORM: Forward J.C. Campagna has been productive for Orlando during this road trip - in four games, the rookie has buried two goals including a game-winner, while generating 13 shots and a +3. Campagna can also provide some familiarity with the Cyclones, having already played one game against the Cyclones this season while with the Adirondack Thunder.

STREAKS: Cal Heeter - 5-game win streak (5-0-0). Martins Dzierkals - 3-game point streak (2g-2a). Max Novak - 2-game point streak (1g-1a).

AFFILIATE NOTES: After a week off, the Toronto Marlies (18-5-0-0) take on the Laval Rocket on the road in the first of two straight games against the affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. The Toronto Maple Leafs (17-10-1-0) return to action tomorrow night against Calgary.

