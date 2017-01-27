Orlando City B Opens 2017 Home Schedule against Louisville City FC

January 27, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Orlando City B
News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City B will open its 2017 United Soccer League (USL) home schedule against Louisville City FC on Thursday, March 30. After an inaugural season in Melbourne, Fla., OCB will return to the City Beautiful for its second USL season, playing in the Club's new downtown stadium.
The stadium, located just two blocks from the historic Church St. district in downtown Orlando, features North America's only safe-standing supporters section, a natural grass pitch and canopies to amplify sound.
OCB will begin the year on the road, reviving the I-4 Derby at the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Saturday, March 25, at Al Lang Stadium.
Season tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at orlandocityb.com/tickets or by calling (855) ORL-CITY. The complete 2017 USL schedule will be announced soon.
2017 USL Home Openers
Saturday, March 25
Charleston Battery vs. FC Cincinnati
LA Galaxy II vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2
Louisville City FC vs. Saint Louis FC
Phoenix Rising FC vs. Toronto FC II
Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs. New York Red Bulls II
Portland Timbers 2 vs. Real Monarchs SLC
Reno 1868 FC vs. Orange County SC
Richmond Kickers vs. Harrisburg City Islanders
Swope Park Rangers vs. OKC Energy FC
Tampa Bay Rowdies vs. Orlando City B
Tulsa Roughnecks FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Sunday, March 26
Rio Grande Valley FC vs. San Antonio FC
Seattle Sounders FC 2 vs. Sacramento Republic FC
Thursday, March 30
Orlando City B vs. Louisville City FC
Saturday, April 1
Bethlehem Steel FC vs. Rochester Rhinos
Charlotte Independence vs. Charleston Battery
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs. OKC Energy FC
New York Red Bulls II vs. Richmond Kickers
Real Monarchs SLC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
Sacramento Republic FC vs. Orange County SC
Saint Louis FC vs. Ottawa Fury FC
San Antonio FC vs. LA Galaxy II
Friday, April 7
Toronto FC II vs. Rochester Rhinos
Saturday, April 8
OKC Energy FC vs. Rio Grande Valley FC
Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 vs. Seattle Sounders FC 2
Saturday, April 15
FC Cincinnati vs. Saint Louis FC
Harrisburg City Islanders vs. Bethlehem Steel FC
Sunday, April 16
Orange County SC vs. Tulsa Roughnecks FC
Saturday, April 22
Ottawa Fury FC vs. Toronto FC II
Rochester Rhinos vs. New York Red Bulls II
About Orlando City SC:
After winning three USL-Pro regular season championships and two post-season titles over a four-year span, Orlando City SC quickly set the standard for professional soccer clubs, both on and off the field, and was awarded the 21st franchise in Major League Soccer (MLS) on Nov. 19, 2013. The Club began MLS play in Central Florida in 2015, setting league attendance records for an expansion side in its first season and has welcomed over 60,000 fans for consecutive season-opening matches in 2015 and 2016. The Lions, who held the second highest average attendance in the league for the second consecutive season, will begin play in a privately funded, state-of-the-art downtown stadium in the 2017 MLS season.
Orlando City SC also operates Orlando Pride of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) and Orlando City B of the United Soccer League (USL), which both began play in 2016. For more information, visit www.orlandocitysc.com, www.orlando-pride.com or www.orlandocityb.com.
