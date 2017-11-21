Orlando City B Head Coach Anthony Pulis Departs for Saint Louis FC

News Release

ORLANDO, Fla. - Anthony Pulis has stepped down as the head coach of Orlando City B after two seasons at the helm and has accepted a head coaching position with United Soccer League (USL) side Saint Louis FC.

"Ant has been a part of the Orlando City family for many years, both as a coach and a player, so it is difficult to see him go," CEO Alex Leitao said. "On behalf of everyone at the Club, I want to thank Ant for all that he has helped Orlando City accomplish over the last six years. We wish him nothing but the best of luck in this next step of his career."

Pulis began his coaching career as an assistant during the Club's inaugural 2015 MLS season. Pulis was then hired as OCB's first head coach ahead of its inaugural USL season in 2016. Under Pulis, four players - Tony Rocha and Mikey Ambrose in 2016, and Pierre Da Silva and Léo Pereira in 2017 - were promoted to the First Team. Pulis departs OCB with a 19-23-20 record in two seasons.

Pulis played professionally in England for 10 years before joining Orlando City in 2012, winning two USL Pro regular season titles and the league championship in 2013.

