Oquendo Saves Beach Bums Series Win

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Beach Bums(20-27) and the Florence Freedom(32-16) locked up in a classic pitcher's duel, with the Bums taking the game by a final score of 2-1.

Both teams went scoreless through the first four innings as starters Kramer Champlin and Tony Vocca matched each other pitch-for-pitch. In the fifth, Kendall Patrick led off by reaching first after getting beaned by a pitch. He moved to second on a wild pitch, then on to third when Zach Files grounded out. Arby Fields walked, stole second, and Josh Hauser drove in Patrick with a sacrifice fly down the left field line. Fields was able to move to third on the play and came in to score on a wild pitch.

In the seventh, Garrett Vail drove in the Freedom's lone run on an RBI single. With the bases loaded, two out, and Devin Over now on the mound, the Bums were able to keep the lead. In the eighth, Over loaded the bases on a walk and two singles. Enrique Oquendo, who got the win in last night's thriller, came in and induced a foul out and a double play to get Traverse City out of the jam.

Champlin got the win, improving to 5-3, hurling six innings, allowing one run on six hits and a walk while striking out five. Vocca suffered the loss after giving up two runs on only three hits and a walk. He falls to 5-3. Oquendo not only got the Bums through the eighth unscathed, he took down Florence in order in the ninth for his third save of the season.

Tomorrow night, the Beach Bums head to Illinois to take on the Normal Cornbelters, starting the final series before the All-Star break. Newcomer Brian Bayliss makes his debut for the Beach Bums while Normal counters with Julio Vivas. First pitch is at 7:35pm and the voice of the Beach Bums, Tom Willms, goes on the air at 7:15pm with the Budweiser pre-game show, on 101 9- The Bay.

Coming back from the All-Star break, the Beach Bums return to Wuerfel Park on Friday, July 14th, for Alzheimer's awareness night. Help us paint the park purple and bring awareness to one of the leading diseases that affects Americans today. It's also another FANtastic Fireworks Friday, sponsored by 4Front Credit Union, so make sure to stay after the game for amazing display

