Opening Day Celebration Kicks off First Curve Homestand of 2017

CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, host their first home series of the 2017 season beginning Thursday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Cresson native and finalist on NBC's "The Voice" Josh Gallagher highlights the Opening Day celebration, which also includes fireworks, the 2017 Curve Magnet Schedule giveaway and much more.

The series begins against the Akron RubberDucks, Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, on Thursday night at 6 p.m. The Curve will play two more games against the RubberDucks, our first Ritchey's Dairy Kids Club game of the year on Friday evening at 6 p.m. and a Saturday afternoon game at 1 p.m.

Saturday morning, the Curve will host an Easter Egg hunt for kids 12 & under at the stadium at 9 a.m. that will run until the eggs run out. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m.

After an off day on Sunday, the Curve host the Erie SeaWolves for the first of three games at PNG Field.

The full promotions schedule for the homestand is below.

Thursday, April 13 | 6 p.m. vs. Akron

Gates open at 5 p.m.

-FIREWORKS!

-Josh Gallagher appearance presented by Miller Lite and City Beverage. Gallagher, a native of Cresson, Pa. and a finalist on NBC's "The Voice" last year, will sing the National Anthem, do a Meet & Greet with fans during the game and play a postgame performance!

-2017 Curve Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by NAPA to the first 5,000 fans

-Thirstday presented by Q94, featuring $2 specials on 16 oz. Miller Lite and small sodas, plus $1 Juniata by Kunzler-brand hot dogs!

Friday, April 14 | 6 p.m. vs. Akron

Gates open at 5 p.m.

-Ritchey's Dairy Curve Kids' Club Game - The Ritchey's Dairy Kids' Club is a FREE club for Curve fans 3-12 years of age, and members get tickets to 10 FREE Curve games, 10% off kids' apparel and novelties at The Stockyard and The Caboose, an exclusive team autograph session and much more! Click here for more information.

-Polish Heritage Night

Saturday, April 15 | 1 p.m. vs. Akron

Gates open at noon

-Kids Run the Bases

-Miracle League Ball Launch

-Easter Egg Hunt at 9 a.m. Gates for the hunt open at 8:30 a.m.

Monday, April 17 | 6 p.m. vs. Erie

Gates open at 5 p.m.

-Military and First Responder Monday presented by The Altoona Mirror. We salute our active duty military and first responders with half-price tickets with proper I.D. (up to four tickets)

-Meatball Monday - Back by popular demand, featuring $6 meatball subs, exclusively available on Mondays throughout the 2017 season.

Landscapers Night presented by Beck's Maintenance and Landscaping

Tuesday, April 18 | 6 p.m. vs. Erie

Gates open at 5 p.m.

-Two-for-Tuesday presented by Atlantic Broadband, featuring buy-one, get-one-free specials on tickets, hot dogs and small popcorn

-Tax Night

Wednesday, April 19 | 6 p.m. vs. Erie

Gates open at 5 p.m.

-Winning Wednesday presented the Pennsylvania Lottery - Fans have the chance to win prizes from the Pennsylvania Lottery, including free lottery tickets for a month. Plus, if the Curve win, fans can redeem their ticket at the Curve box office to receive a ticket of equal or lesser value to another Wednesday home game in 2017.

-Curve 19th season in Altoona Celebration featuring an appearance by former Curve pitcher Mike Connolly

