Onuaku Gets Triple-Double in Vipers Win

News Release

Hidalgo, Texas, - The NBA G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, affiliate of the Houston Rockets, extend their winning streak to five games after defeating Memphis Hustle 138-124.

Chinanu Onuaku collected a triple-double with 12 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists. Troy Wiliams scored 26 points and led the Vipers in scoring. Kobi Simmons scored 31 points for the Hustle.

The opening quarter was evenly matched and included 10 lead changes. Onuaku led the charge for RGV with 10 points and four assists. Kobi Simmons scored 10 points as well in the first quarter. The Vipers led 36-35 after the first quarter.

The Vipers tried to gain separation from the away team, but Memphis battled on. The Hustle was able to steal the lead right before the half. Shaquille Thomas' free-throw gave Memphis the lead with a minute left in the half. Dusty Hannahs scored and got the and-one to extend the lead 63-59. In the dying seconds of the half, Demetrius scored a free-throw and Troy Williams scored off a dunk to cut Memphis' lead 62-63.

After regaining the lead in the third quarter, the Vipers started gaining separation from Memphis. Troy Williams had 11 points in the third quarter, scoring two shots from beyond the three-point line. Chris Walker added an additional eight to the Viper's total. Rio Grande Valley headed to the fourth quarter with a 105-95 lead.

Chinanu Onuaku cemented the Vipers lead in the fourth quarter with six rebounds and five assists, capping off his triple-double performance. With the 138-124 win, the Vipers extend their winning streak to five games.

The Rio Grande Vipers hit the road to face Sioux Falls Skyforce in back-to-back games starting Friday, November 17.

