Ontario's LoVerde and Brodzinski Join Stothers at AHL All-Star

January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Ontario, CA -The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced today that team captain and defenseman Vincent LoVerde and forward Jonny Brodzinski have been selected to join Head Coach Mike Stothers and the Pacific Division All-Stars at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.

WATCH: LoVerde, Brodzinski and Stothers share thoughts on AHL All-Star selection

LoVerde, an AHL All-Star last season, is tied for 18th among AHL defensemen and leads all Reign blueliners with 17 points (five goals, 12 goals). The Chicago, Illinois, native is in his sixth professional season and second as the Reign team captain. Earlier today, LoVerde was the latest feature on the Kings' Black & White.

Brodzinski, 23, is second on the Reign with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) through 28 games and leads the team with three game-winning goals. In his second season, the Blaine, Minnesota, native led all Reign rookies last season with 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 65 games. He was selected by the Kings in fifth round (148 overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Eastern Conference Atlantic Division All-Stars BRI - Devon Toews HFD - Nicklas Jensen HER - Chris Bourque, Travis Boyd LV - T.J. Brennan, Taylor Leier, Jordan Weal PRO - Danton Heinen, Zane McIntyre SPR - Mackenzie Weegar WBS - Jake Guentzel, Tristan Jarry

North Division All-Stars ALB - Joe Blandisi, John Quenneville BNG - Casey Bailey RCH - Cole Schneider, Linus Ullmark STJ - Mark Barberio, Charlie Lindgren SYR - Yanni Gourde, Matt Taormina TOR - Kasperi Kapanen, Brendan Leipsic UTI - Jordan Subban

Western Conference Central Division All-Stars CHA - Michael Leighton CHI - Kenny Agostino, Brad Hunt CLE - Oliver Bjorkstrand, Ryan Craig GR - Matt Lorito, Robbie Russo IA - Teemu Pulkkinen MB - Jack Roslovic MIL - Alexandre Carrier, Juuse Saros RFD - Spencer Abbott

Pacific Division All-Stars BAK - Taylor Beck ONT - Jonny Brodzinski, Vincent LoVerde SA - A.J. Greer, Spencer Martin SD - Brandon Montour SJ - Troy Grosenick, Danny O'Regan STK - Mark Jankowski TEX - Julius Honka TUC - Brendan Perlini, Kyle Wood

The Ontario Reign battle the Bakersfield Condors in the Outdoor Classic on Saturday, January 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum. Buy Tickets

The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Wednesday, January 11 to take on the Texas Stars at 7:00 p.m. Grab a ticket to the game, hot dog and soda for as little as $25 with NO FEES with a Reign Power Play Pack! Buy Power Play Pack

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.