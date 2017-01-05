Ontario's LoVerde and Brodzinski Join Stothers at AHL All-Star
January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario, CA -The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced today that team captain and defenseman Vincent LoVerde and forward Jonny Brodzinski have been selected to join Head Coach Mike Stothers and the Pacific Division All-Stars at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.
WATCH: LoVerde, Brodzinski and Stothers share thoughts on AHL All-Star selection
LoVerde, an AHL All-Star last season, is tied for 18th among AHL defensemen and leads all Reign blueliners with 17 points (five goals, 12 goals). The Chicago, Illinois, native is in his sixth professional season and second as the Reign team captain. Earlier today, LoVerde was the latest feature on the Kings' Black & White.
Brodzinski, 23, is second on the Reign with 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) through 28 games and leads the team with three game-winning goals. In his second season, the Blaine, Minnesota, native led all Reign rookies last season with 28 points (15 goals, 13 assists) in 65 games. He was selected by the Kings in fifth round (148 overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
Eastern Conference Atlantic Division All-Stars BRI - Devon Toews HFD - Nicklas Jensen HER - Chris Bourque, Travis Boyd LV - T.J. Brennan, Taylor Leier, Jordan Weal PRO - Danton Heinen, Zane McIntyre SPR - Mackenzie Weegar WBS - Jake Guentzel, Tristan Jarry
North Division All-Stars ALB - Joe Blandisi, John Quenneville BNG - Casey Bailey RCH - Cole Schneider, Linus Ullmark STJ - Mark Barberio, Charlie Lindgren SYR - Yanni Gourde, Matt Taormina TOR - Kasperi Kapanen, Brendan Leipsic UTI - Jordan Subban
Western Conference Central Division All-Stars CHA - Michael Leighton CHI - Kenny Agostino, Brad Hunt CLE - Oliver Bjorkstrand, Ryan Craig GR - Matt Lorito, Robbie Russo IA - Teemu Pulkkinen MB - Jack Roslovic MIL - Alexandre Carrier, Juuse Saros RFD - Spencer Abbott
Pacific Division All-Stars BAK - Taylor Beck ONT - Jonny Brodzinski, Vincent LoVerde SA - A.J. Greer, Spencer Martin SD - Brandon Montour SJ - Troy Grosenick, Danny O'Regan STK - Mark Jankowski TEX - Julius Honka TUC - Brendan Perlini, Kyle Wood
The Ontario Reign battle the Bakersfield Condors in the Outdoor Classic on Saturday, January 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum. Buy Tickets
The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Wednesday, January 11 to take on the Texas Stars at 7:00 p.m. Grab a ticket to the game, hot dog and soda for as little as $25 with NO FEES with a Reign Power Play Pack! Buy Power Play Pack
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2017
- Agostino, Hunt Selected as 2017 AHL All-Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Jordan Subban to Represent the Comets at the 2017 American Hockey - Utica Comets
- Ontario's LoVerde and Brodzinski Join Stothers at AHL All-Star - Ontario Reign
- Taylor, Leier, Jordan Weal, T.J. Brennan Named to 2017 AHL All-Star - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Devon Toews Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- IceCaps Barberio, Lindgren Named to AHL All-Star - St. John's IceCaps
- Cole Schneider, Linus Ullmark Named to American Hockey League - Rochester Americans
- Penguins' Guentzel, Jarry Named to AHL All-Star - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Matt Taormina and Yanni Gourde Named 2017 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Bailey Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic - Binghamton Senators
- Lorito and Russo Named 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Participants - Grand Rapids Griffins
- NEWS Michael Leighton Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Blandisi, Quenneville Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Albany Devils
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Ryan Craig to Represent - Cleveland Monsters
- McINTYRE, HEINEN NAMED TO 2017 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC ROSTER - Providence Bruins
- Teemu Pulkkinen Named Western Conference All Star - Iowa Wild
- Rosters Announced for 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Capital BlueCross - AHL
- IceCaps Sign Forward Anthony Camara to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- IceCaps Sign Defenceman Reggie Traccitto to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- Albany Devils Transaction -- 01.05.2017 - Albany Devils
- Pirates Spring Training National Anthem Auditions - Portland Pirates
- Pelech Recalled by the New York Islanders - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- IceCaps Sign Alexandre Ranger to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- Rampage Three-Game Win Streak Snapped in 4-2 Loss to San Jose - San Antonio Rampage
- Toronto Edges Manitoba, 4-3 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.