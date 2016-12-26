Ontario Reign Weekly: Reign Race Through Pacific Division to Close 2016

Ontario Battles Bakersfield, San Diego and Stockton This Week

The Week That Was...

No Games December 19-25

Previous Week's Record: 3-1-0-0

Tuesday, December 13 at San Diego Gulls: 3-2 Win

Forward Sean Backman scored the game-winning goal with 1:35 left in regulation to propel the Reign over the Gulls 3-2 in San Diego. Defenseman Zac Leslie and forward Michael Latta added markers for the Reign. Box Score

Wednesday, December 14 vs. Stockton Heat: 5-4 Loss

After yielding a 3-0 advantage to the Heat after 20:21 of action, the Reign fought back only to fall to the first-place Heat, 5-4. The Reign pulled close with three tallies in the third period. Box Score

Friday, December 16 vs. Bakersfield Condors: 3-2 Win

Forwards Michael Mersch, T.J. Hensick and Jonny Brodzinski lit the goal lamp and netminder Jack Campbell provided 29 key saves to fight off the Condors in the first meeting of the season. Box Score

Sunday, December 18 at San Jose Barracuda: 4-3 Overtime Win

Goalie Jack Campbell registered a season-high 40 saves and forwards Teddy Purcell (one goal, two assists) and T.J. Hensick (three assists) each scored three points to help the Reign come back and defeat the Barracuda 4-3. Box Score

The Numbers

Record: 13-6-5-0 (3rd Place, Pacific Division)

Home: 6-4-1-0

Away: 7-2-4-0

Last 10 Games : 7-2-1-0

Streak: 2-0-0-0

Goals: Michael Mersch (9)

Assists: T.J. Hensick (13)

Points: T.J. Hensick (21)

Penalty Minutes: Michael Latta, Kurtis MacDermid (53)

Power-Play Goals: Michael Mersch (5)

Power-Play Assists: T.J. Hensick (7)

Power-Play Points: T.J. Hensick (11)

Shorthanded Goals: Vincent LoVerde (1)

Shorthanded Assists: Justin Auger (1)

Shorthanded Points: Justin Auger, Vincent LoVerde (1)

Game-Winning Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (3)

Wins: Jack Campbell (10)

GAA: Jack Campbell (2.85)

SPCT: Jack Campbell (.901)

AHL Leaders

Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid leads the American Hockey League with 19 minor penalties.

Forward Michael Latta is tied for second in the AHL with five major penalties.

Defenseman Vincent LoVerde is tied for 15th among defensemen with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists).

This Week:

Ontario Reign vs. Bakersfield Condors

Monday, Dec. 26

7:00 p.m. PT

Citizens Business Bank Arena

Frozen Princess Night Buy Tickets

Listen Live: Reign Radio

Watch Live: AHL Live

Preview: Second of 10 meetings; 1-0-0-0 head-to-head record

Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls

Tuesday, Dec. 27

7:00 p.m. PT

Valley View Casino Center

Listen Live: Reign Radio

Watch Live: AHL Live

Preview: Fourth of 12 meetings; 2-1-0-0 head-to-head record

Ontario Reign at Stockton Heat

Friday, Dec. 30

7:30 p.m. PT

Stockton Arena

Listen Live: Reign Radio

Watch Live: AHL Live

Preview: Fourth of eight meetings; 1-1-1-0 head-to-head record

Ontario Reign vs. Stockton Heat

Saturday, Dec. 31

6:00 p.m. PT

Citizens Business Bank Arena

Postgame Indoor Fireworks and Laser Show featuring Bowie and Prince Tribute

Ontario Reign Clappers presented by Smart Solar Power (First 5,000 fans) Buy Tickets New Year's Eve Pack

Listen Live: Reign Radio

Watch Live: AHL Live

Preview: Fifth of eight meetings

Latest Reign News...

Reign Add Defenseman Alexx Privitera

Ontario, CA - Defenseman Alexx Privitera joins the Ontario Reign on a PTO from the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL. Full Story

Outdoor NHL Alumni-Celebrity Rosters Announced

Ontario, CA - The Bakersfield Condors and Ontario Reign announced today the participants for the NHL Alumni-Celebrity Game pres. by Dignity Health and CBCC outdoors on Friday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Full Story and Rosters

Ontario Reign Holiday Memories

This holiday season, your favorite Reign players and coaches share their favorite seasonal memories from home. Watch Features

Ring in the New Year with the Reign

Ring in the New Year with the Reign on Saturday, December 31 against the Stockton Heat at 6:00 PT at Citizens Business Bank Arena! Stay after the contest for a postgame indoor fireworks and laser Bowie and Prince tribute! The first 5,000 fans grab Ontario Reign clappers presented by Smart Solar Power.

