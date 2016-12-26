Ontario Reign Weekly: Reign Race Through Pacific Division to Close 2016
December 26, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario Battles Bakersfield, San Diego and Stockton This Week
The Week That Was...
No Games December 19-25
Previous Week's Record: 3-1-0-0
Tuesday, December 13 at San Diego Gulls: 3-2 Win
Forward Sean Backman scored the game-winning goal with 1:35 left in regulation to propel the Reign over the Gulls 3-2 in San Diego. Defenseman Zac Leslie and forward Michael Latta added markers for the Reign. Box Score
Wednesday, December 14 vs. Stockton Heat: 5-4 Loss
After yielding a 3-0 advantage to the Heat after 20:21 of action, the Reign fought back only to fall to the first-place Heat, 5-4. The Reign pulled close with three tallies in the third period. Box Score
Friday, December 16 vs. Bakersfield Condors: 3-2 Win
Forwards Michael Mersch, T.J. Hensick and Jonny Brodzinski lit the goal lamp and netminder Jack Campbell provided 29 key saves to fight off the Condors in the first meeting of the season. Box Score
Sunday, December 18 at San Jose Barracuda: 4-3 Overtime Win
Goalie Jack Campbell registered a season-high 40 saves and forwards Teddy Purcell (one goal, two assists) and T.J. Hensick (three assists) each scored three points to help the Reign come back and defeat the Barracuda 4-3. Box Score
The Numbers
Record: 13-6-5-0 (3rd Place, Pacific Division)
Home: 6-4-1-0
Away: 7-2-4-0
Last 10 Games : 7-2-1-0
Streak: 2-0-0-0
Goals: Michael Mersch (9)
Assists: T.J. Hensick (13)
Points: T.J. Hensick (21)
Penalty Minutes: Michael Latta, Kurtis MacDermid (53)
Power-Play Goals: Michael Mersch (5)
Power-Play Assists: T.J. Hensick (7)
Power-Play Points: T.J. Hensick (11)
Shorthanded Goals: Vincent LoVerde (1)
Shorthanded Assists: Justin Auger (1)
Shorthanded Points: Justin Auger, Vincent LoVerde (1)
Game-Winning Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (3)
Wins: Jack Campbell (10)
GAA: Jack Campbell (2.85)
SPCT: Jack Campbell (.901)
AHL Leaders
Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid leads the American Hockey League with 19 minor penalties.
Forward Michael Latta is tied for second in the AHL with five major penalties.
Defenseman Vincent LoVerde is tied for 15th among defensemen with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists).
This Week:
Ontario Reign vs. Bakersfield Condors
Monday, Dec. 26
7:00 p.m. PT
Citizens Business Bank Arena
Frozen Princess Night Buy Tickets
Listen Live: Reign Radio
Watch Live: AHL Live
Preview: Second of 10 meetings; 1-0-0-0 head-to-head record
Ontario Reign at San Diego Gulls
Tuesday, Dec. 27
7:00 p.m. PT
Valley View Casino Center
Listen Live: Reign Radio
Watch Live: AHL Live
Preview: Fourth of 12 meetings; 2-1-0-0 head-to-head record
Ontario Reign at Stockton Heat
Friday, Dec. 30
7:30 p.m. PT
Stockton Arena
Listen Live: Reign Radio
Watch Live: AHL Live
Preview: Fourth of eight meetings; 1-1-1-0 head-to-head record
Ontario Reign vs. Stockton Heat
Saturday, Dec. 31
6:00 p.m. PT
Citizens Business Bank Arena
Postgame Indoor Fireworks and Laser Show featuring Bowie and Prince Tribute
Ontario Reign Clappers presented by Smart Solar Power (First 5,000 fans) Buy Tickets New Year's Eve Pack
Listen Live: Reign Radio
Watch Live: AHL Live
Preview: Fifth of eight meetings
Latest Reign News...
Reign Add Defenseman Alexx Privitera
Ontario, CA - Defenseman Alexx Privitera joins the Ontario Reign on a PTO from the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL. Full Story
Outdoor NHL Alumni-Celebrity Rosters Announced
Ontario, CA - The Bakersfield Condors and Ontario Reign announced today the participants for the NHL Alumni-Celebrity Game pres. by Dignity Health and CBCC outdoors on Friday, Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Full Story and Rosters
Ontario Reign Holiday Memories
This holiday season, your favorite Reign players and coaches share their favorite seasonal memories from home. Watch Features
Ring in the New Year with the Reign
Ring in the New Year with the Reign on Saturday, December 31 against the Stockton Heat at 6:00 PT at Citizens Business Bank Arena! Stay after the contest for a postgame indoor fireworks and laser Bowie and Prince tribute! The first 5,000 fans grab Ontario Reign clappers presented by Smart Solar Power. Pick up an exclusive New Year's Eve Pack with Kingston music tribute t-shirt and game ticket for as little as $25 with NO FEES! BUY PACK
