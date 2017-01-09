Ontario Reign Weekly: Reign Prepare for Busy Week Around Pacific

The Week That Was... Previous Week's Record: 0-0-1-0

Saturday, January 7 at Bakersfield Condors: 3-2 Overtime Loss Forwards Brett Sutter and Justin Auger gave the Reign a 2-0 lead before the Condors fought back in the third period and prevailed in overtime in a soggy AHL Outdoor Classic at Bakersfield College Memorial Stadium. The loss snapped the Reign's season-high six-game winning streak (6-0-1-0). Game Recap Highlights

The Numbers Record: 17-6-6-0 (1st Place, Pacific Division) Home: 8-4-1-0 Away: 9-2-5-0 Last 10 Games: 8-1-1-0 Streak: 6-0-1-0 Goals: Michael Mersch (10) Assists: T.J. Hensick (17) Points: T.J. Hensick (26) Penalty Minutes: Michael Latta (62) Power-Play Goals: Michael Mersch (6) Power-Play Assists: T.J. Hensick (10) Power-Play Points: T.J. Hensick (14) Shorthanded Goals: Vincent LoVerde (1) Shorthanded Assists: Justin Auger (1) Shorthanded Points: Justin Auger, Vincent LoVerde (1) Game-Winning Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (3) Wins: Jack Campbell (14) GAA: Jack Campbell (2.72) SPCT: Jack Campbell (.908)

AHL Leaders

Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid leads the American Hockey League with 23 minor penalties.

Forward Michael Latta is tied for first in the AHL with six major penalties.

This Week:

Ontario Reign vs. Texas Stars Wednesday, Jan. 11 7:00 p.m. PT Citizens Business Bank Arena Buy Tickets Ontario Reign Power Play Pack Listen Live: Reign Radio Watch Live: AHL Live Preview: Fourth of Four meetings; 1-1-1-0 head-to-head record

Ontario Reign at San Jose Barracuda Friday, Jan. 13 7:00 p.m. PT SAP Center Listen Live: Reign Radio Watch Live: AHL Live Preview: Fourth of eight meetings; 1-1-1-0 head-to-head record

Ontario Reign vs. Bakersfield Condors Saturday, Jan. 14 6:00 p.m. PT Citizens Business Bank Arena Buy Tickets Star Wars Night Listen Live: Reign Radio Watch Live: AHL Live Preview: Fourth of 10 meetings; 2-0-1-0 head-to-head record

Following Week:

Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners Monday, Jan. 16 6:05 p.m. PT Tucson Arena Listen Live: Reign Radio Watch Live: AHL Live Preview: Sixth of 12 meetings; 2-1-2-0 head-to-head record

Ontario Reign at Tucson Roadrunners Wednesday, Jan. 18 6:05 p.m. PT Tucson Arena Listen Live: Reign Radio Watch Live: AHL Live Preview: Seventh of 12 meetings

Latest Reign News...

Reign Fight Through Downpour; Grab Point in Outdoor Classic Bakersfield, CA - On a rainy night at Bakersfield College Memorial Stadium, the Ontario Reign (17-6-6-0) fell to the Bakersfield Condors (12-12-4-1) 3-2 in overtime in the 2017 AHL Outdoor Classic. The overtime setback snapped the Reign's season-high six-game winning streak (6-0-1-0). Full Story

Go Behind the Scenes at the NHL Alumni and Celebrity Game The LA Kings Alumni battled the Edmonton Oilers Alumni in the NHL Alumni and Celebrity Game as a part of the Outdoor Classic. Watch Feature

LoVerde and Brodzinski Join Stothers at AHL All-Star Classic Ontario, CA -The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced today that team captain and defenseman Vincent LoVerde and forward Jonny Brodzinski have been selected to join Head Coach Mike Stothers and the Pacific Division All-Stars at the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Full Story

American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2017

