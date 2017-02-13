Ontario Reign Weekly: Reign Open Four-Game Homestand this Week

Reign Open Four-Game Homestand This Week

Reign Host Iowa, Tucson and San Jose; Celebrate LA Kings Affiliation Night on Friday

The Week That Was...

Previous Week's Record: 1-2-0-0

Wednesday, February 8 vs. Bakersfield Condors: 2-1 Win

Forward Mike Amadio scored 37 seconds into the game and added an assist to help the Ontario Reign (24-10-8-0) defeat the Bakersfield Condors (19-18-4-1) 2-1 at Citizens Business Bank Arena Wednesday evening. Game Summary Watch Highlights

Friday, February 10 vs. San Diego Gulls: 4-1 Loss

Forward Jonny Brodzinski scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season in the third period, but Ontario Reign (24-11-8-0) fell to the San Diego Gulls (25-13-2-2) 4-1 at Citizens Business Bank Arena Friday night. Game Summary Watch Highlights

Sunday, February 12 at San Jose Barracuda: 4-1 Loss

The Ontario Reign (24-11-8-0) fell to the San Jose Barracuda (27-11-1-3) 4-1 at SAP Center Sunday evening. Forward Patrick Bjorkstrand netted the lone goal for the Reign. Game Summary Watch Highlights

The Numbers

Record: 24-12-8-0 (3rd Place, Pacific Division)

Home: 13-6-2-0

Away: 11-6-6-0

Last 10 Games : 5-3-2-0

Streak: 0-2-0-0

Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (18)

Assists: T.J. Hensick (25)

Points: T.J. Hensick (36)

Penalty Minutes: Kurtis MacDermid (93)

Power-Play Goals: Adrian Kempe, Jonny Brodzinski (7)

Power-Play Assists: T.J. Hensick (14)

Power-Play Points: T.J. Hensick (18)

Shorthanded Goals: Vincent LoVerde, Justin Auger, Justin Brodzinski (1)

Shorthanded Assists: Justin Auger, Rob Scuderi (1)

Shorthanded Points: Justin Auger (2)

Game-Winning Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (5)

Wins: Jack Campbell (21)

GAA: Jack Campbell (2.67)

SPCT: Jack Campbell (.909)

AHL Leaders

Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid is tied for first in the American Hockey League with 29 minor penalties.

Goaltender Jack Campbell is tied for first in the AHL with 21 wins and sits second with 2,093 minutes played and 928 saves.

This Week:

Ontario Reign vs. Iowa Wild

Wednesday, Feb. 15

7:00 p.m. PT

Citizens Business Bank Arena

Nancy Enslow Night (Season Ticket Member)

Preview: Second and final regular-season meeting; 1-0-0-0 head-to-head record

Ontario Reign vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Friday, Feb. 17

7:00 p.m. PT

Citizens Business Bank Arena

LA Kings Affiliation Night presented by the University of La Verne - 1996-96 Kings Alternate Jerseys and Jersey Auction

Bailey and Kings Ice Crew

Kingston Vinyl Figure - First 5,000 fans

$2 Bud Light Friday

Preview: Eighth of 12 meetings, 2-3-2-0 head-to-head record

Ontario Reign vs. San Jose Barracuda

Saturday, Feb. 18

6:00 p.m. PT

Citizens Business Bank Arena

Preview: Seventh of eight meetings, 3-2-1-0 head-to-head record

Latest Reign News...

Kings Legend Charlie Simmer Joins Reign's Affiliation Night

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings (NHL), announced today that Kings legend and famed member of the "Triple Crown Line" Charlie Simmer will join the Reign during Los Angeles Kings Affiliation Night presented by the University of La Verne on Friday, February 17 at 7:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. He will join the ceremonial puck drop and sign autographs during the first intermission. Full Story

Reign's LoVerde Quietly Plugs Away

Vincent LoVerde is still a member of the Ontario Reign. That's a good thing. He's coming off back-to-back American Hockey League All-Star appearances, he's in his third season as the captain of the Kings' affiliate, and he displays the sort of steady defensive game and leadership that help make another run at a Calder Cup feasible. Full Story

Reign Rewind: AHL President and CEO Visits the Inland Empire

AHL President and CEO David Andrews stopped by the Inland Empire for Friday night's Gulls-Reign game and spoke on a variety of league topics. Full Story

