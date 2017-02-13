Ontario Reign Weekly: Reign Open Four-Game Homestand this Week
Reign Open Four-Game Homestand This Week
Reign Host Iowa, Tucson and San Jose; Celebrate LA Kings Affiliation Night on Friday
The Week That Was...
Previous Week's Record: 1-2-0-0
Wednesday, February 8 vs. Bakersfield Condors: 2-1 Win
Forward Mike Amadio scored 37 seconds into the game and added an assist to help the Ontario Reign (24-10-8-0) defeat the Bakersfield Condors (19-18-4-1) 2-1 at Citizens Business Bank Arena Wednesday evening. Game Summary Watch Highlights
Friday, February 10 vs. San Diego Gulls: 4-1 Loss
Forward Jonny Brodzinski scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season in the third period, but Ontario Reign (24-11-8-0) fell to the San Diego Gulls (25-13-2-2) 4-1 at Citizens Business Bank Arena Friday night. Game Summary Watch Highlights
Sunday, February 12 at San Jose Barracuda: 4-1 Loss
The Ontario Reign (24-11-8-0) fell to the San Jose Barracuda (27-11-1-3) 4-1 at SAP Center Sunday evening. Forward Patrick Bjorkstrand netted the lone goal for the Reign. Game Summary Watch Highlights
The Numbers
Record: 24-12-8-0 (3rd Place, Pacific Division)
Home: 13-6-2-0
Away: 11-6-6-0
Last 10 Games : 5-3-2-0
Streak: 0-2-0-0
Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (18)
Assists: T.J. Hensick (25)
Points: T.J. Hensick (36)
Penalty Minutes: Kurtis MacDermid (93)
Power-Play Goals: Adrian Kempe, Jonny Brodzinski (7)
Power-Play Assists: T.J. Hensick (14)
Power-Play Points: T.J. Hensick (18)
Shorthanded Goals: Vincent LoVerde, Justin Auger, Justin Brodzinski (1)
Shorthanded Assists: Justin Auger, Rob Scuderi (1)
Shorthanded Points: Justin Auger (2)
Game-Winning Goals: Jonny Brodzinski (5)
Wins: Jack Campbell (21)
GAA: Jack Campbell (2.67)
SPCT: Jack Campbell (.909)
AHL Leaders
Defenseman Kurtis MacDermid is tied for first in the American Hockey League with 29 minor penalties.
Goaltender Jack Campbell is tied for first in the AHL with 21 wins and sits second with 2,093 minutes played and 928 saves.
This Week:
Ontario Reign vs. Iowa Wild
Wednesday, Feb. 15
7:00 p.m. PT
Citizens Business Bank Arena
Nancy Enslow Night (Season Ticket Member)
Pick-Up Hockey Pack: Play hockey after the Game! Buy Pack
Power Play Pack: Ticket, hot dog & soda starting at $25 with NO FEES! Buy Pack
Listen Live: Reign Radio
Watch Live: AHL Live
Preview: Second and final regular-season meeting; 1-0-0-0 head-to-head record
Ontario Reign vs. Tucson Roadrunners
Friday, Feb. 17
7:00 p.m. PT
Citizens Business Bank Arena
LA Kings Affiliation Night presented by the University of La Verne - 1996-96 Kings Alternate Jerseys and Jersey Auction
Bailey and Kings Ice Crew
Kingston Vinyl Figure - First 5,000 fans
$2 Bud Light Friday
Power Play Pack: Ticket, hot dog and soda starting at $25 with NO FEES! Buy Pack
Listen Live: Reign Radio
Watch Live: AHL Live
Preview: Eighth of 12 meetings, 2-3-2-0 head-to-head record
Ontario Reign vs. San Jose Barracuda
Saturday, Feb. 18
6:00 p.m. PT
Citizens Business Bank Arena
Sprouts Reusable Grocery Bag Giveaway (First 5,000 fans) Buy Tickets
Listen Live: Reign Radio
Watch Live: AHL Live
Preview: Seventh of eight meetings, 3-2-1-0 head-to-head record
Latest Reign News...
Kings Legend Charlie Simmer Joins Reign's Affiliation Night
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings (NHL), announced today that Kings legend and famed member of the "Triple Crown Line" Charlie Simmer will join the Reign during Los Angeles Kings Affiliation Night presented by the University of La Verne on Friday, February 17 at 7:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. He will join the ceremonial puck drop and sign autographs during the first intermission. Full Story
Reign's LoVerde Quietly Plugs Away
Vincent LoVerde is still a member of the Ontario Reign. That's a good thing. He's coming off back-to-back American Hockey League All-Star appearances, he's in his third season as the captain of the Kings' affiliate, and he displays the sort of steady defensive game and leadership that help make another run at a Calder Cup feasible. Full Story
Reign Rewind: AHL President and CEO Visits the Inland Empire
AHL President and CEO David Andrews stopped by the Inland Empire for Friday night's Gulls-Reign game and spoke on a variety of league topics. Full Story
