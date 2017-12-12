Ontario Reign Weekly: Ontario Reign Open Road Trip on Winning Note

News Release

Defenseman Kevin Gravel scored the game-tying goal with 25 seconds left in the third period, but the San Diego Gulls snatched the victory away from the Ontario Reign with the game-winning marker with two seconds standing in a 3-2 decision at Citizens Business Bank Arena Friday night. Recap Highlights

Tucson Roadrunners: 4-2 Win

Goaltender Jack Campbell made 38 saves and forward T.J. Hensick scored twice to send the Ontario Reign over the Tucson Roadrunner 4-2 Sunday evening at Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. The win opens a five-game road trip for the Reign. Recap Highlights

AHL Daily News and Notes: 2017-18 Regular Season Numbers, Record: 9-8-0-1 (5th Place, Pacific Division) Home: 4-3-0-1. Away: 5-5-0-0. Last 10 Games: 7-2-0-1. Streak: 1-0-0-0.

Goals: Michael Mersch (7).

Assists: Michael Mersch (9).

Points: Michael Mersch (16).

Penalty Minutes: Keegan Iverson (23).

Power-Play Goals: Michael Mersch (4).

Power-Play Assists: T.J. Hensick, Jonny Brodzinski, Paul LaDue (3).

Power-Play Points: Michael Mersch (6).

Shorthanded Goals: Brett Sutter (1).

Shorthanded Assists: Michael Mersch (1).

Shorthanded Points: Brett Sutter, Michael Mersch (1).

Game-Winning Goals: Michael Mersch, T.J. Hensick (2). Wins: Jack Campbell (5).

GAA: Cal Petersen (1.59).

SPCT: Cal Petersen (.941).

League Leaders: Rookie goalie Cal Petersen leads the AHL with a 1.59 goals-against average and is third with a .941 save percentage. Goaltender Jack Campbell is seventh in the AHL with a 2.23 goals-against average. Forward Bokondji Imama is tied for first among AHL rookies with three major penalties.

