Ontario Reign Unveil Pink in the Rink Jerseys
January 31, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings (NHL), unveiled their Pink in the Rink jersey to be worn this Friday, February 3 during the second annual Pink in the Rink presented by San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Click here to view the jersey.
The Pink in the Rink jerseys will be worn by the players as they battle the San Diego Gulls at 7:00 p.m. at Citizens Business Bank Arena and auctioned off via silent auction on the main concourse behind section 112 benefiting San Antonio Regional Hospital and the fight against breast cancer. San Antonio Regional Hospital is also giving away pink Reign fleece blankets to the first 5,000 fans. Join the Reign in the fight against breast cancer with an exclusive Pink Pack! Grab a ticket to the game, exclusive Pink in the Rink t-shirt and a donation to San Antonio Regional Hospital starting at $30 with NO FEES! Buy Pink Pack
