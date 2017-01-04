Ontario Reign Unveil Outdoor Classic Jerseys

January 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings (NHL), unveiled their Outdoor Classic jersey to be worn on Saturday, January 7 during the AHL Outdoor Classic against the Bakersfield Condors at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Bakersfield, California.

The Outdoor Classic jersey honors the Los Angeles Kings threads worn during the "Silver & Black" era of 1988-1998 with a Loma Linda University Children's Hospital patch on the chest. The "Silver & Black" era jerseys were introduced by the Kings during a press conference to welcome Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky to the organization after acquiring the "Great One" on August 9, 1988. Other notable names, Hall of Famers and fan favorites during the "Silver and Black" era include Luc Robitaille, Dave Taylor, Marty McSorley, Jari Kurri, Rob Blake, Tomas Sandstrom, Kelly Hrudey, Tony Granato, Hubie McDonough, among others.

The Ontario Reign battle the Bakersfield Condors in the Outdoor Classic on Saturday, January 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum. Buy Tickets

The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Wednesday, January 11 to take on the Texas Stars at 7:00 p.m. Grab a ticket to the game, hot dog and soda for as little as $25 with NO FEES with a Reign Power Play Pack! Buy Power Play Pack

Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey .

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.