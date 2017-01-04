Ontario Reign Unveil Outdoor Classic Jerseys
January 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings (NHL), unveiled their Outdoor Classic jersey to be worn on Saturday, January 7 during the AHL Outdoor Classic against the Bakersfield Condors at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Bakersfield, California.
The Outdoor Classic jersey honors the Los Angeles Kings threads worn during the "Silver & Black" era of 1988-1998 with a Loma Linda University Children's Hospital patch on the chest. The "Silver & Black" era jerseys were introduced by the Kings during a press conference to welcome Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky to the organization after acquiring the "Great One" on August 9, 1988. Other notable names, Hall of Famers and fan favorites during the "Silver and Black" era include Luc Robitaille, Dave Taylor, Marty McSorley, Jari Kurri, Rob Blake, Tomas Sandstrom, Kelly Hrudey, Tony Granato, Hubie McDonough, among others.
The Ontario Reign battle the Bakersfield Condors in the Outdoor Classic on Saturday, January 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum. Buy Tickets
The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Wednesday, January 11 to take on the Texas Stars at 7:00 p.m. Grab a ticket to the game, hot dog and soda for as little as $25 with NO FEES with a Reign Power Play Pack! Buy Power Play Pack
