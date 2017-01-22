Ontario Reign Topple San Jose Barracuda, 7-2

Ontario, CA - Jonny Brodzinski scored twice, Teddy Purcell, Sam Herr, Mike Amadio each had a goal and an assist, and the Ontario Reign (20-9-6-0) breezed past the San Jose Barracuda (19-11-1-3) with a 7-2 victory on Saturday night at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

TJ Hensick and Adrian Kempe each added two assists and netminder Jack Campbell earned the win in goal as the Reign snap a two-game losing skid.

The Reign went 3-for-7 on the power play, including 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. Head Coach Mike Stothers felt the team did well on taking advantage of the power play and the team's seven-goal performance.

"Tonight we got some scoring and a lot of fighting as well. We needed that in Tucson. We need to score regardless of the situation. Hopefully everyone feels good and we'll be ready for what's going to be in store for the tough matchup tomorrow."

Game Summary

Watch Highlights

Herr opened the scoring at 4:03 of the first period, beating Barracuda netminder Mantas Armalis after a wrist shot from defenseman Alex Lintuniemi went wide. The Reign struck again at 7:01 with defenseman Paul LaDue banging in a power play goal - his fifth tally of the season. Purcell grabbed the assist, and Hensick, who registered the secondary assist, became the 90th player in AHL history to reach 500 career points. At 13:05, forward John McCarthy snuck the puck past Campbell fresh off the penalty kill to put San Jose on the board. Ontario tacked on 12 shots while limiting San Jose to four.

In the second frame, Barracuda forward Marcus Sorensen scored off a redirect past an unsuspecting Campbell at 8:33. Brodzinski scored his first goal of the night, taking a swift pass from Kempe on the power play at 13:47.

"I think in the beginning of the second, we kind of got away from our game a little bit," said Herr. "We were really sloppy in the neutral zone so there was definitely an emphasis [from the coaching staff] coming in after the second ... we're a pretty good offensive team and were able to make plays and score some good goals."

The Reign exploded in the third period with four goals. First, Purcell buried a shot past Armalis at 4:40. Minutes later, Vincent LoVerde launched a shot following a beautiful set up from Daniel Ciampini. Brodzinski netted his second marker at 13:47 on a feed from forward Brett Sutter. Amadio deked Armalis and scored on the power play with 48 seconds left in the game to end the night.

Campbell made 24 saves, and Armalis recorded 26 in the loss.

"We need to score some goals to win and we're hoping that maybe we'll feed off that and continue the scoring tomorrow," said Stothers.

The Reign and San Diego Gulls clash tomorrow, Sunday, January 22 for American Red Cross Day at 3:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. The Reign will wear special super hero American Red Cross jerseys and host a postgame jersey auction. Buy Tickets

