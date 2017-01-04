Ontario Reign to Unveil Outdoor Classic Jerseys Tomorrow
January 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings (NHL), will unveil their specialty jerseys to be worn during the Outdoor Classic tomorrow, Wednesday, January 4 at 10:00 a.m. on OntarioReign.com. The Outdoor Classic between the Reign and Bakersfield Condors will take place on Saturday, January 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Bakersfield, California.
AHL Outdoor Game History The Ontario-Bakersfield Outdoor Classic will be the ninth outdoor game in American Hockey League history. The Condors visited Raley Field in Sacramento last season on Dec. 19, 2015 for the AHL's first outdoor game in California, a 3-2 loss to Stockton. Seven of the eight previous AHL Outdoor games have been decided by a single goal.
Other cities to host AHL outdoor games include Syracuse, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Detroit, Michigan, Hershey, Pennsylvania; Rochester, New York; Hamilton, Ontario and Hartford, Connecticut.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.