Ontario Reign Staff Move over 740 Miles and Raise over $2,000 During November

News Release

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League, announced today that the team front office staff walked, ran, jogged, hiked and biked over 740 miles during the month of November to support Movember, a mustache-themed men's health initiative, and raised over $2,000 with the Hope Reigns Foundation.

"Moving around, wearing moustaches and supporting this cause allows people to ask questions about the event and the cause and extends the awareness of men's health issues," Reign Movember Captain Jack McFarland said. "The reality is men, on average, are less likely to report pain, mentally or physically, to a doctor and that can cause some serious side effects. On 25 percent of men live beyond five years once their cancers are detected late and 75 percent of adult suicides in the United States are from men. That's a problem!"

The Reign front office encouraged fans to join the cause at OntarioReign.com/Movember and supported group and individual movement goals during the month.

"We have an amazing partnership with Crunch Fitness and during the week, you'd see our staff in there hitting the weights, running on the treadmill or stepping on the stair climber. The office-favorite was the Claremont loop, a clean five-mile trail that we frequented more than once," McFarland added.

The Ontario Reign continue a five-game road trip on Saturday, December 9 against the Texas Stars at 5:00 p.m. PT at H.E.B. Center at Cedar Park in Cedar Park, Texas. The Reign move on to take on the San Antonio Rampage on Sunday, December 10 at 1:00 PT at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The journey comes to a close on Wednesday, December 13 against San Antonio at 5:30 p.m. PT. Follow along on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign.

The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Friday, December 15 against the Stockton Heat at 7:00 for Throwback Night. Join Kinston and familiar friends, Blaze and the Dark Knight! The Reign will be wearing special throwback jerseys and hosting a silent jersey auction! Friday is also $2 Bud Light Friday! Pick up a Reign Power Play Pack and receive a ticket, hot dog and soda starting at $25 with NO FEES at OntarioReign.com!

