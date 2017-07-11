Ontario Reign Reveal 10th Anniversary Regular Season Schedule

Ontario Reign

July 11, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign

News Release

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), announced their 2017-18 regular season schedule. The Reign celebrate the 10th anniversary of professional hockey in the Inland Empire this season and its largest season seat member base in team history.

The Reign celebrate Opening Weekend at Citizens Business Bank Arena on Friday, October 20 and Saturday, October 21 against the Bakersfield Condors. The full promotions schedule will be released at a later date.

The Reign will battle the Chicago Wolves (Las Vegas Golden Knights affiliate) and Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators affiliate) for the first time in team history and face the Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets affiliate) for the first time since the 2016 Western Conference Finals. The Reign will also face the Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild affiliate) and Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks affiliate) in addition to its Pacific Division foes in the San Diego Gulls, Bakersfield Condors, San Antonio Rampage, San Jose Barracuda, Stockton Heat, Texas Stars and Tucson Roadrunners.

The 2017-18 season marks the third year of the heated SoCal Series with the San Diego Gulls. All-time, the Reign are 10-10-2-2 against the Gulls and both teams held identical 6-4-1-1 head-to-head records last season.

