Ontario Reign Recall Forward Daniel Ciampini
January 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Ontario, CA -The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), have called up forward Daniel Ciampini from the Manchester Monarchs of the ECHL.
Ciampini (Cham-PEE-knee), 26, skated in training camp with the Reign and in the preseason against the San Diego Gulls. The Concord, Ontario, native scored 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 28 games with the Monarchs this season. Last season, he scored one goal in 10 games with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) in his first full professional season and netted 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 48 games with the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
The Ontario Reign battle the Bakersfield Condors in the Outdoor Classic on Saturday, January 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum. Buy Tickets
The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Wednesday, January 11 to take on the Texas Stars at 7:00 p.m. Grab a ticket to the game, hot dog and soda for as little as $25 with NO FEES with a Reign Power Play Pack! Buy Power Play Pack
