Ontario Reign Open Five-Game Road Trip Today in Tucson

December 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign
News Release
Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), visit the Tucson Roadrunners today at 3:05 PT at Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Today is the first of eight meetings between the two clubs.
The Reign and Roadrunners met in preseason action on September 29 with the Reign prevailing 5-3. Recap
The Roadrunners celebrated their first season in the AHL and in the Pacific Division last season. Over 12 meetings, the Reign went 5-5-2-0 against their new division rivals. Forward Jonny Brodzinski, now with the Kings, led the Reign against the Roadrunners with 10 points (six goals, four assists). Goalie Jack Campbell went 5-2-1 in eight appearances against Tucson with a 1.88 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.
On Friday, the Reign saw a season-high four-game winning streak come to a close in a 3-2 setback to the San Diego Gulls at Citizens Business Bank Area. Heading into today\'s contest, the Reign are 7-2-0-1 in their last 10 games. Forward Andrew Crescenzi saw a five-game point streak come to a close (three goals, four assists).
The Roadrunner currently lead the Pacific Division with a 10-3-2-1 record and are 6-2-1-1 in their last 10 games.
The Roadrunners are 7-2-1-0 on home ice so far this season compared to 3-1-1-1 on the road.
Roadrunners rookie Nike Merkley currently has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) and is third among first-year players. His 11 tallies are second among rookies so far. Roadrunners rookie defenseman Kyle Capobianco is tied for 13 among AHL blueliners with 13 points (one goal, 12 assists).
