Ontario Reign Game: Reign and Roadrunners Collide in the Desert

The Ontario Reign took on the Tucson Roadrunners tonight in Tucson, Arizona. Road Trip Off to Winning Start:

The Reign opened a five-game road trip on Sunday with a 4-2 victory against Tucson. Goalie Jack Campbell made 38 saves and forward T.J. Hensick scored twice in the victory.

Campbell and Petersen Backstop the Reign: Reign goaltenders continue to be the backbone of the team\'s success. Cal Petersen leads the AHL with a 1.59 goals-against average and is third with a .941 save percentage. Jack Campbell sits seventh in the league with a 2.23 goals-against average.

Stingy Defense: The Reign have allowed two goals or less in 10 of their last 12 contests. As a result, they are 9-2-0-1 over that stretch.

A Helping Hand: Forward Matt Luff is currently on a four-game assist streak (four assists).

Hen-SICK Hands: Forward T.J. Hensick rides a three-game point streak (three goals, one assist) heading into tonight\'s game.

Eyes of Walker Are Upon You: Reign defenseman Sean Walker is on a three-game assist streak (three assists). Defenseman Stepan Falkovsky in on a four-game point streak (two goals, two assists).

Scouting the Roadrunners: Defenseman Kyle Capobianco is tied for 11th among AHL defensemen with 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) and is on a five-game point streak (one goal, six assists). Rookie Nick Merkley is third among AHL first-year players with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists).

The Reign return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Friday, December 15 against the Stockton Heat at 7:00 for Throwback Night.

