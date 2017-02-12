Ontario Reign Game Preview: Top Teams Collide as Reign Visit

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), visit the San Jose Barracuda tonight at 5:00 PT at SAP Center in San Jose, California. Tonight is the sixth of eight regular-season meetings between the two teams.

Series at a Glance: The Reign are 3-1-1-0 against the Barracuda this season and 2-0-0-0 at SAP Center. The Reign enter tonight's contest in second place of the Pacific Division while the Barracuda sit in first and are currently riding a season-high seven-game winning streak.

Setup Man: Forward T.J. Hensick leads the Reign with six points (six assists) against the Barracuda. Barracuda forward Daniel O'Regan leads all skaters in the series with eight points (two goals, eight assists).

Special Teams War: The Reign are 7-for-18 (38.9 percent) on the power play against the Barracuda while the Barracuda are 8-for-24 (33.3 percent) against the Reign.

Last Line of Defense: Reign goaltender Jack Campbell is tied for the league lead with 21 wins. Barracuda netminder Troy Grosenick leads the AHL with a 2.09 goals-against average.

O'Regan is Okay: Barracuda forward Daniel O'Regan is second among AHL rookies with 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists).

Game Notes

The Reign open a four-game homestand and return to Citizens Business Bank Arena on Wednesday, February 15 to host the Iowa Wild for the first time in team history at 7:00 p.m. 2016-17 Records Ontario: 24-11-8-0, 56 points (2nd, Pacific Division) San Jose: 26-11-1-3, 56 points (1st, Pacific Division)

2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific) Oct. 22 San Jose at Ontario 5-4 Overtime Loss Recap Nov. 26 San Jose at Ontario 5-2 Loss Recap Dec. 18 Ontario at San Jose 4-3 Overtime Win Recap Jan. 13 Ontario at San Jose 3-2 Win Recap Jan. 21 San Jose at Ontario 7-2 Win Recap Feb. 12 Ontario at San Jose 5:00 pm Feb. 18 San Jose at Ontario 6:00 pm Apr. 5 Ontario at San Jose 7:00 pm

Ontario vs. San Jose, All-Time 12-4-1-0

2015-2016 Records Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, .684 winning percentage (1st place, Pacific Division) San Jose: 31-26-8-3, 73 points, .537 winning percentage (4th place, Pacific Division)

Head Coaches Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario) San Jose: Roy Sommer (2nd season with San Jose, 19th season with San Jose Sharks top affiliate)

NHL Affiliate Ontario: Los Angeles Kings San Jose: San Jose Sharks

