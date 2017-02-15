Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Host Wild at Citizens Business Bank

Ontario, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings of the National Hockey League (NHL), host the Iowa Wild tonight for the first time in team history at 7:00 at Citizens Business Bank Arena. Tonight is the second and final regular-season meeting between the two teams.

Nancy Enslow Night: Tonight, the Reign celebrate Season Ticket Member Nancy Enslow and host the Wild for the first time in team history. Buy Tickets

Stothers Eyes 150: Ontario Reign Head Coach Mike Stothers enters tonight's contest with 149 professional head coaching wins going 149-89-30 in 268 games. In his junior career behind the bench, he is 251-231-21-53 in 556 contests.

MacDermid Turns 100: Reign defenseman Kurtis MacDermid looks to play in his 100th professional game tonight. Through 99 contests, all with the Reign, he holds nine goals, 22 assists and 214 penalty minutes.

Domesticated: The Reign are 1-0-0-0 against the Wild this season, picking up a 6-5 shootout victory in their first-ever meeting on November 12 in Des Moines, Iowa. Forward Mike Amadio scored a goal and an assist, defenseman Kurtis MacDermid added two assists and forward Sean Backman netted the game-winning shootout goal. Iowa's Pat Cannone and Teemu Pulkkinen each had two assists.

Central Showdown: The Reign are 4-0-0-0 against Central Division opponents this season and 10-2-0-0 all-time. Earlier this season, the Reign defeated the Wild, Rockford IceHogs and Charlotte Checkers (two meetings) and will finish their series with the IceHogs (February 26 at Ontario) and Checkers (March 17-18 at Charlotte) later this season. Last season, the Reign went 4-0-0-0 against the Manitoba Moose and 2-2-0-0 against Charlotte.

Call of the Wild: The Wild entered a two-game West Coast road trip last night on an 11-game point streak going 7-0-3-1. Former Reign forward Jordan Samuels-Thomas scored a goal and an assist last night to help the San Diego Gulls snap the Wild's stretch with a 5-1 victory down at Valley View Casino Center in San Diego, California.

Game Notes

2016-17 Records Ontario: 24-12-8-0, 56 points (3rd, Pacific Division) Iowa: 25-20-5-2, 57 points (5th, Central Division)

2016-17 Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Pacific) Nov. 12 Ontario at Iowa 6-5 Shootout Win Recap Feb. 15 Iowa at Ontario 7:00 p.m.

2015-2016 Records Ontario: 44-19-4-1, 93 points, .684 winning percentage (1st place, Pacific Division) Iowa: 24-41-5-6, 59 points, .388 winning percentage (8th place, Central Division)

Head Coaches Ontario: Mike Stothers (3rd season with LA Kings affiliate, 2nd with Ontario) Iowa: Derek Lalonde (1st season with Iowa)

NHL Affiliate Ontario: Los Angeles Kings Iowa Wild: Minnesota Wild

